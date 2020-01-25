Here it is the weather on a roller coaster ride. On Wed. Jan 15 the temp was 70 and then Thursday was in 30 and 40 and then Friday we got freezing rain and clear in Branson, Missouri but south of GF was clear.
Last week we got some shocking new when we got the word of a 29 yr old young man was coming from Springfield, Missouri on Jan. 11 when he fell asleep and hit a bluff when God look down and said we need a Hard Rock player in heaven name Austin Cole Sanders was born Dec. 7, 1990 lost his life on Jan. 11. His dad Terry Sanders has many characters he can be anyone. He has worked out at Silver Dollar City as many different people. Terry and wife Danite and his brother has our deepest sympathy.
Sue Lowe attend the celebrations of life of Austin Sanders at the Clay Cooper Theater. Got to visit with Mike Patrick of Branson. There was a lot of people there. The place was packed he was a sweet guy that everyone will miss.
Saturday visitors of Kevin Lowe to help fix up house was Wade Boyd, Nancy Bennett, John Lowe and Sue Lowe.
Donna Butler took Roger Holiday to the doctor in Springfield, Missouri.
On Jan. 7 god look down on the Berryville Radio Station and decide to take Jack Holly who played a lot of gospel songs. We are going to miss him on Sunday morning on the radio. His wife Linda and family has our deepest sympathy.
My sister in law and a friend went to bingo Friday night didn't win anything so didn't miss anything. Saw in Branson paper where I can go play bingo. Hope they play fair and not cheat.
Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs won 36 to 24 first time in 50 years they are going to the Super Bowl. I live with a Kansas City Chief maybe he be in a better mood. Congratulations!
A get well to Sammy Hutchinson who broke her hip. We wish her a get well soon.
A get well to Shirley McCalister who broke her hip and she in Autumn hill for treatment. We wish her a get well soon.
Linda Scarrow and Sandra Malotte and Sue Lowe met at the Berryville McDonalds for breakfast on Jan. 15 when the temp was 70 degrees, where did it go?
We had a special drummer boy. Our paster step up to play his sons drum but I had to leave to get our Christmas tree it had rain was every weekend. I hope he starts playing every Sunday.
