JASPER —Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said he and his deputies will now be carrying Narcan while on duty. Narcan is a lifesaving drug that can often reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
Wheeler said, "There is some misconception about opioid overdoses. These overdoses can occur accidentally from prescription medications as well as illicit drugs. There is also the very real possibility of one of my deputies, jailers, dispatchers or K9s being accidentally exposed to Fentanyl or other very dangerous drugs. This Narcan gives my personnel the ability to save lives, either of our employees or residents of our county."
Wheeler said the Narcan was made available to his department through the generosity of Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mt. Home and Prosecuting Attorney David Ethredge.
"This is just another tool for us to try and save lives in Newton County," Wheeler said.
