JASPER — In the absence of County Judge Warren Campbell, the Newton County Quorum Court completed some housekeeping matters during its regular monthly meeting Monday night.
The county's solicitor, Brad Brown, assisted by reading the ordinances for the record during the meeting. Only three items of business were on the agenda.
Ordinance 19-20 was passed. It appropriates funds received through grants to the appropriate accounts in the county general budget. These funds are $9,720.40 placed into the Courthouse Door Grant Account. The other was in the amount of $1,000 and was placed into the County General Small Equipment Account.
The second ordinance of the night, 20-21, was lengthy as it approved a long list of fund transfers made last February pertaining to the County General and County Road budgets.
The final matter was an amendment to the Newton County Meal and Mileage Policy. Employees will be reimbursed for reasonable and actual expenses for meals incurred only in connection with overnight travel. All original receipts must be included with the employee's travel and expense report. Any employee expense report received without the receipts will be returned to employee. Employee expense reports submitted with receipts missing will be forwarded to the next level manager for approval.
Meals will be as following per the IRS per diem. A total of $55 per day per person: Breakfast, $12; lunch, $18 and dinner, $25. Mileage will be paid at 55 cents per mile.
