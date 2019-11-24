Sarah Thomas didn’t set out to be the first female referee in the NFL, but she is and she’s still “the girl” in a male dominated sport.
The Chiefs and the Texans played on Sept. 13, 2015, and history was made. Her whistle, hat and flag from that first game to officiate are on display in the NFL Hall of Fame. Thomas was a line judge for that historic game.
Throughout her years growing up, she often had to play on boys’ basketball teams because there wasn’t a team for girls. She played sports through high school, college and in a church league after college graduation, until the fact that she was “a girl” was causing problems and she left the league.
Her love of sports and her Mississippi community fueled her desire to somehow remain involved in sports — even if she wasn’t allowed to play. So, Thomas joined her brother at a meeting of referees for high school sports.
She told the crowd at the North Arkansas College JPH Center last week that she was very impressed with the level of professionalism and overwhelmed by the size of the rulebook to learn about football, but she did it and continues the family lineage of athletes.
When starting out, one of her first duties was to run the clock for a high school game. She told her boss, she hadn’t done that before and he said, “We can teach apes to run a clock — we are just short on apes tonight. You’ve got this.”
When hired by the NFL, she was given the advice to try to blend in and was originally listed as S.B. Thomas. She still tries to blend in with the male referees and tucks her hair under her hat. “But, with all those cameras around, I’m not going without makeup.” The crowd laughed.
The job of being an NFL ref is not over when the game clock runs out. The Monday after a weekend game, they review every call of the game and make notes on their observations. On Tuesday the crew communicates with each other about all the calls made. The spread sheet of notes is sent to the bosses in New York. Then on Wednesday, each ref receives a grade on their performance during that game. The opportunity to work the playoff games or the Super Bowl is determined by the grade point of each referee. “There are approximately 180 plays in a game and we are graded on how well we did.”
Thomas was knocked over and injured in a game. The irony is when her hat popped off, the announcers panicked, “Oh no. It’s the girl.” One of the players who hit her was named Rudolph and it was a Christmas Eve game. “My ponytail actually softened the blow when my head hit the ground,” she laughed. Thomas had a broken wrist, but insisted on returning to the game with a splint on under her long sleeve so she wouldn’t leave the crew of officials shorthanded.
When asked who her favorite team is ,she admitted, “I always say it’s the guys in stripes and whatever team my kids are playing for.”
Someone else asked if she ever got mad at the refs while watching a game on TV. “No, I really don’t. I’m always watching to see what I would have called.”
Another asked if the replays or a call be turned over bothers her. “Sure it hurts. But we don’t mind the replays, because we want to get it right, and we always try our best.”
Referees do have to pass an annual physical which includes an eye test. “The doctor that gives us the vision test is about 140 years old, but we do have an eye test,” she laughed. “They want us to be ‘fleet of foot’ and the guys in the NFL are fast. To pass our physical, we have to be able to run 40-yard sprints in 11.5 seconds,” she said.
“I’m currently in my fifth year. There’s been a lot of peaks and valleys. But I always want to stay even keeled. One of the things I’ve learned, don’t go through life doing things for the recognition. Before I knew what I was doing, I told a reporter that ‘Yes. I wanted to be the first female.’ But at that point, it was complete ignorance on my part to answer that way. I had not even worked seven-man mechanics and the NCAA rules. I had no idea the learning curve I would be facing.
“After I worked my first game, I said, ‘I just want to be the best line judge I can be and hope to get the opportunity to work again.’ I’ve fallen in love with the world of officiating. Do you think I would leave my three beautiful children and family to be booed by 50,000 people at any given time?
“My journey has not changed who I am. I am still the same ol’ girl from Pascagoula, Mississippi. I put my pants on one leg at a time like everybody else. But if my story and my journey can impact anyone, that’s what means everything to me,” she said.
Thomas was invited to be the 31st speaker in the JPH Lecture Series at North Arkansas College as part of the legacy of the late Cong. John Paul Hammerschmidt’s efforts to being renowned speakers to the Harrison area at no charge to the public.
