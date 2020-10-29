Early voting in the 2020 General Election continues and voters are reminded it’s against state law to wear or display any campaign materials in the polling place.
Boone County election coordinator Beckie Benton said a man went to vote Wednesday wearing a T-shirt with one candidate’s name on it.
She said it’s not legal to wear such a shirt if the candidate’s name appears on the ballot, even if he or she is an incumbent.
The law doesn’t apply only to candidates. Any advertisement for a constitutional issue is also forbidden.
Benton said officials usually have one voter each day who goes to the Election Center with campaign materials. If it’s a shirt, the voter is required to turn it wrong side out. Any other campaign materials must be removed from the center.
As of about noon Wednesday, 7,862 people had cast ballots early in Boone County. That represents about 32% of all registered voters in the county.
In the last presidential election, some 10,000 people voted early. Early voting has usually been about half of total voter turnout.
Benton said that voters from every precinct in the county had cast ballots early. She said that’s unusual because voters in some precincts hold out and vote on election day.
There are also about 1,400 absentee ballots. They won’t be counted until next Tuesday.
About 60% of votes cast so far Wednesday had been cast by voters 55 or older. Voters in age groups:
• 18-24 cast 5%.
• 25-34 cast 8%.
• 35-44 cast 12%.
• 45-54 cast 16%
• 55-64 cast 22%.
• 65-74 cast 23%.
• 75 and up cast 15%.
Early voting continues in the Election Center at the corner of West Central Avenue and South Cherry Street from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday of this week and again Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Early voting will end next Monday at 5 p.m. Polls will be open on Election Day from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at polling places around the county and at the Election Center.
