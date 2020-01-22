Authorities say no one was hurt in a house fire reported Tuesday morning west of Harrison.
Capps-Batavia Fire Chief Matt Harris said the department was dispatched to the residential fire on Range Road between 9 and 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Harris said firefighters on scene soon requested mutual aid from the Harrison Fire Department, which was dispatched by 911 just after 10.
Harris declined to say who owned the house, although he did say all occupants present that morning got out of the blaze without injury. The Red Cross was on scene helping the occupants Tuesday morning, he said.
Harris said the cause of the fire was still under investigation. He said he had no immediate indication that temperatures in the teens contributed to the fire. He did say that although cold weather can sometimes hamper firefighters’ efforts with freezing water hoses, that didn’t come into play Tuesday.
He said no firefighters reported any injuries. The house was completely destroyed.
