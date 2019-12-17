The Harrison City Council's committees met Thursday night. The Public Works and Transportation Committee, chaired by council member Bill Boswell, heard from representatives with Orion Waste Solutions regarding fees for residential trash pickup services for 2020. It was noted that the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported no price adjustments for waste pickup services in the Consumer Price Index and that the company will not seek a rate increase.
However, the waste hauler said it has experienced disposal fee increases and asked for an increase in fees charged for roll-off loads from large dumpsters used by commercial customers. The company had been transporting the waste to a site out-of-state, but now is using the Methvin Sanitation Transfer Station in Harrison.
In the days leading up to last week’s committee meeting, city officials discussed Orion’s proposal via email.
Grant Ragland, city attorney, told council members that although there was no issue with Orion asking for an increase, the costs covered under the request didn’t seem to appear to be included in the ordinance allowing a rate increase.
Wade Phillips, city chief operating officer, agreed with Ragland regarding the request. The main impetus for the request was the company’s decision to change disposal sites and dump at the Methvin transfer station.
The section of the ordinance regulating rate increases was designed to provide relief to the contractor in the event that federal, state, or local regulations/laws change causing an increase in their operational costs.
For instance, any new fees established by the EPA on trash disposed of at landfills would be a regulatory change that would have significant impact on their costs to provide the contracted services, Phillips said.
Committee members questioned the difference in the company's cost of dumping locally at a higher price compared to the cost of transporting the waste out of state.
The committee voted not to send a recommendation to the full council at its next regular meeting on Dec.19.
The Orion representatives were invited, however, to make a presentation to the full council at that time.
