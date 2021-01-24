The Boone County Regional Airport manager Judy McCutcheon told the airport board last week that there was still no word from the Department of Transportation about who would offer air service as of March 1 when the current Essential Air Service (EAS) contract would expire with Southern Airways Express.
McCutcheon reminded the board last spring that COVID-19 would eventually affect the airport in the area of fuel sales and car rentals. Sure enough, car rentals are down 37%, fuel sales are down 44% and fuel commissions are down 19%.
She also reported the board needed to make a decision about the Avgas tank at the fixed base operator.
“The inner wall had disintegrated and it would need to be repaired or replaced,” McCutcheon said.
There was lots of discussion about the 23-year-old tank. “I did some checking,” McCutcheon said, “and the life span of a tank like this is 20 years.”
If the board decided to repair the tank, McCutcheon said it would have to be drained of 4,000 gallons and then let sit for a week or so while the fumes evaporated so it wouldn’t be a fire hazard during the repair.
But with the age of the tank, the board knew another leak could spring up in another place.
The FBO is under contract to maintain the tank, but the airport is responsible for replacing or repairing the tank. The repairs could be $8,000. There is a possibility of receiving a state grant for the purchase of a new one, but requests have to be submitted before the end of the month to be heard by the board at their next meeting in February.
So, the board gave McCutcheon the authority to submit the request to the state. The grant she is hoping to receive would be a 90/10 grant that would cap out at $150,000.
“That might leave the airport paying $10,000 out of pocket, or maybe we could split it with the FBO. I just don’t know at this point,” she said.
The FBO owner, Taylor Scott, will have a tanker truck located at the airport that will hold 4,000 gallons until the tank on sight has been replaced or repaired.
In other agenda items, Sky Adventures, the flight instruction business operating at the airport, reported that another pilot just completed his training with the flight school and things are going well.
Adam White of Garver Engineering reported by speakerphone an update about the hangar access project. “The college should finish their restoration work at the gate and Eaton Construction will close out their part soon. So, everything should be ready to close out by the middle of February.”
White also explained they hoped to see a savings of $10,000 from the budget for the project which would pay for the three-phase power that is needed on the site.
McCutcheon also reviewed the hangar lease agreement with the board. Harrison is currently set up with 25-year leases and then the hangar reverts back to the airport. The board does have some variance with a 40-year lease option, but has to prove that the long-term lease is extremely beneficial to the community.
She told the board one lease expires in four years and another in seven.
Jim Sprott, the legal representative for the airport, said the current standard lease does have a built in cost of living raise every five years of 27 cents per square foot.
The meeting was adjourned at 12:24 p.m. and the next meeting is currently scheduled for noon Tuesday, Feb. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.