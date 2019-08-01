The sale of the North Arkansas College Center Campus was finalized Thursday when college president Dr. Randy Esters and new owner and former Harrison Mayor Jeff Crockett signed the final papers.
In August 2018, mold was discovered in the five-story tower on the campus. The college moved employees out of most of the tower and began looking at options for remediation.
Officials said estimates for total remediation ranged from $4 million to $10 million. They then began looking at alternatives that would see the Durand Center and the landmark tower viable for the future.
After offering to allow another entity to take over the facility and not receiving any solid offers, the college advertised the entire Center Campus for sale.
Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson had been eying the property as a new location for city hall functions, such as accounting, water billing and administration.
Through Jackson, the city offered to buy the entire property for $70,000, but only after the tower was demolished at the college’s expense. The estimated cost of demolition was $450,000.
The offer stated the city would still operate the Durand Center as conference space.
There were two bids submitted by Powermax Investments LLC of Springfield, Missouri.
The company’s first proposal was to take over the entire property for $180,000. Its second proposal was $40,000 with an agreement to rehab the tower and lease the Durand Center to the city for use as city operations for $1 a year.
Crockett offered $712,500 for the property. He would continue to operate the Durand Center as a conference center and rehab the tower as well.
The building was constructed in the late 1970s as the Security Bank. It was later purchased by Regions Bank, which owned the building when Northark bought it in 2005 for $1.2 million. Officials said the property appraised at $1.2 million at the time it was offered for sale.
At a special college Board of Trustees meeting in late June, Don Sugg, college vice president for finance and administration, explained the costs or profit for the college.
Sugg said operating the Durand Center, which has operated at a negative cash flow from the beginning, at that time had been about $16,800 a month. Factoring in just two months of expenses saved along with the offer from Crockett would see the college realize about $1.2 million, which would justify accepting Crockett’s offer.
The board voted unanimously to accept Crockett’s offer and the deal was consummated at closing Thursday morning.
After the signing, Esters said the deal will work out well for both Crockett and the college. The school can now concentrate on operation without having to worry about real estate. It also frees finances up for the school to put into other areas while still seeing the Durand Center and tower remain in use.
“It’s kind of a new chapter in the life of the Center Campus,” Esters told the Daily Times.
Crockett said the college had allowed him access to the facility over the previous month so he was able to bring in contractors to get estimates on rehabbing the tower. He said the rehab process should be done fairly quickly.
He still plans to offer executive office space in the tower for lease, as well as leasing space for retailers.
After closing Thursday, he said he was preparing to return calls to companies and entities who have scheduled functions in the Durand Center, which couldn’t have happened before closing.
He also said he is in further negotiation with the college for non-attached assets, such as tables and chairs, in order to keep the Durand Center operational.
“It should work out well,” he said of the entire process.
