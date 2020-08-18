North Arkansas College students returned to class as expected Monday according to the plan college president Dr. Randy Esters recently outlined for the Board of Trustees.
Esters said the plan was for everything to go smoothly, but he also said he anticipates things could “get wonky” when a student or staff member tests positive for the coronavirus.
“We’re going to do the best we can in the unknown world we’re living in,” Esters told the board last Thursday. “But we fully expect for things to be different than usual. The end result is we’re going to finish strong; we’re going to pull together. The Northark family’s going to make it work.”
Esters said staff were starting last week to spray a chemical on surfaces inside the building. That chemical is supposed to kill 99.9% of pathogens, then prevents pathogens from sticking on surfaces.
“It’s not a replacement for wiping it, but it is another layer of protection,” Esters said.
The treatment, which also is rated to be effective against influenza, is rated to last 90 days, but they plan to treat twice a semester.
The college is set to make a pivot within a short period of time depending on the virus, but the first week was a chance to figure out how the semester should begin.
“We’ll know at the end of next week if our plan has worked or not,” Esters told the board Thursday.
