North Arkansas College officials say commencement scheduled for May has been postponed, but the Board of Trustees recently took a step to support an initiative proposed by college president Dr. Randy Esters regarding student skills.
A statement from the college said the commencement ceremony will be postponed until the need for social distancing has diminished. The Health Professions Pinning ceremony will occur the week before commencement.
"These are stressful times." said Dr. Rick Massengale, vice president of academics and student services. "We want to do our part to ease uncertainty when possible. We will celebrate our students, but we want to do it responsibly and let students know they will graduate on time in May as planned."
Northark officials will in July assess the situation for rescheduling a commencement ceremony. An August target date has been set.
But Esters told the Board of Trustees in a special meeting last week that he wanted to implement a new initiative.
“I want to do something where we guarantee our students have the skills that we say they’re going to have at the end of this semester,” Esters said.
Esters proposed a 100% Skills Guarantee to employers of 2020 technical graduates.
The guarantee is intended to instill confidence to employers that students affected by the March 2020 shift in instruction have attained all the skills necessary for the completion of job duties. A claim may be filed by either the employer in conjunction with a graduate or student who has completed a course of study if the individual is unable to perform one or more of the competencies described in a course syllabi or description of a course for which they were awarded a grade of “C” or better during the spring 2020 semester.
If the claim is verified, the student will be retrained in those skills for free and as soon as possible but no longer than six months after the claim is filed (extenuating circumstances considered). In essence, if the student earns a grade of “C” or better in spring 2020 Northark will guarantee they have the skills described in the course syllabi or the college will retrain those skills for free.
"We may be delivering instruction differently, but we are very confident in our faculty and students. This guarantee sends a message to employers and the world that we stand behind our promise to be a world-class institution, even as the instructional landscape is shifting every day," Esters said.
Trustee Kevin Cheri said, “I think this is a thoughtful and excellent idea, I compliment the college on putting this together for the employers and students.”
