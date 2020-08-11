The commencement ceremony for North Arkansas College graduates will be held in Pioneer Pavilion at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, if the college’s Large Indoor Event Plan is approved by the state.
“It will look differently this year than in the past” Dr. Rick Massengale, vice president for Academic Affairs, said. “We want to celebrate these students, but we have to follow state guidelines. The best way we can do that is to limit the live ceremony to graduates and Northark faculty and staff. We will livestream the ceremony out to family and friends so they can share in the moment.”
The annual ceremony is usually held in May, but that was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The decision to limit attendance was made because it was determined providing six-foot distances between individuals would not be possible and there was concern that large crowds on campus would increase the risk of community spread. Family and friends can watch the ceremony live on the North Arkansas College YouTube channel. After the ceremony, a photo of each graduate receiving their diploma will be posted to the Northark Facebook page for graduates at no cost to them.
Northark has 215 graduates with about 70 who plan to participate in the ceremony.
“We are extremely proud of these graduates,” Northark president Dr. Randy Esters said. “They have persevered through an extremely challenging time. They buckled down, studied harder and came through it like true Pioneers. We know their commencement isn’t a traditional ceremony, but this will give them an opportunity to proudly walk across the stage to get their credentials while we all cheer them on.”
Each year, the graduation speaker is selected by Northark professors. Harrison’s Bethany Amerson is the featured student speaker for 2020. Bethany is vice president of Phi Theta Kappa and is a student Ambassador. She will receive an AAS in Business degree.
Esters noted, “We will implement additional safety measures including requiring everyone to wear a face covering inside the building; all students, faculty and staff will be screened prior to entering the buildings, anyone with a fever of 100 degrees or higher will not be allowed to attend; all seating will be spaced six feet apart and hand sanitizer and soap will be readily available. While I know this is not what we want to do, it is for the safety of everyone and required by the state if we want to have the event.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.