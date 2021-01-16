North Arkansas College president Dr. Randy Esters told the Board of Trustees on Thursday that the college is preparing for a first-ever mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic set for next week and Northark will be a sort of pilot program.
Esters said all members of the Allied Health program — faculty, staff and students — were given the vaccine Thursday morning.
“All of those that wanted to be vaccinated were vaccinated,” he said.
As the vaccine first arrived in the state, frontline healthcare workers, nursing home residents and staff, and first responders were all identified in Phase 1-A for vaccinations if they wanted it.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in early January that the state hoped to have all those individuals vaccinated by the end of January.
Last week, the governor said the Department of Health, the COVID-19 Winter Task Force and other stakeholders in the effort had made such strides that they were ready to start giving shots to some people in the Phase 1-B group, which includes people ages 70 and over, as well as K-12 and higher education staff and teachers, and daycare workers.
On Tuesday, all part-time and full-time Northark employees will be offered the vaccine.
“As far as I know, we’re the first in the state to do a mass vaccination,” Esters said. “We’re going to be kind of the guinea pigs for the process.”
Officials will monitor how quickly the clinic moves along. Then, as more vaccine becomes available and more are vaccinated, state officials will use what they learned at Northark for other mass clinics.
The Tuesday clinic will be held in the JPH Conference Center. Esters said other schools and organizations may also be allowed to use the facility for their clinics.
Trustee Sarah Newman asked Esters how they would manage vaccination clinics. Would people have to sign up for it?
Esters said the college is only the conduit and that the state Health Department and North Arkansas Regional Medical Center officials will organize the other clinics.
For the Tuesday effort, there will be no reservations and it will just be open to all college employees. He said that as guinea pigs, they want to stress the system a little to find out how it would work if large numbers of people show up at the same time. He said about 150 employees had signed up to take the vaccine.
Esters told trustees that he specifically asked if they would be eligible for the Tuesday clinic. However, he was informed that school board members and the like were not eligible for this round unless they fall into one of the other categories being served in Phase 1-B.
He said the partnerships between the college, the Health Department and NARMC will make the clinic possible.
Last week, the governor indicated that one reason for being able to move into Phase 1-B was due to availability of vaccine. He said doses that were refused by individuals in Phase 1-A would be offered to other people.
Esters told the Daily Times that he didn’t know exactly how many Northark employees were going to not accept the vaccine, but he had heard comments from some of them that they had already had the virus and they wanted to let other people to get it first.
“Somebody asked was I going to get it and I said, ‘I would get in in my eyeballs, I’d get it under my fingernails, I just want this vaccine,’” Esters told trustees.
