A new list unveiling the 2020 Best Nursing Schools in Arkansas has named the North Arkansas College (Northark) nursing program as the 6th best in Arkansas. The ranking evaluated both two- and four-year institutions across the state, a press release said.
Dean of Health Professions Dr. Josephine Kershaw joined the Northark team last January.
“The RN program’s featured ranking as among the top nursing schools in Arkansas is a testament to the dedication of our nursing faculty and student services staff to nurture and train our students to succeed as health care professionals,” Kershaw said. “Each year the number of applicants has grown and innovations, such as Northark’s RN Bridge program, provide opportunities for expanded career paths for paramedics and other allied health providers to enter the nursing field and support the health care needs of the region’s rural communities.”
Carla Jacobs, director of the RN program says, “We’re proud of our nursing students for performing well on the exams. We are excited our programs continue to be recognized for their excellent outcomes and we hope that potential students will notice the benefits Northark provides in both affordability and high-quality academic programs. The recognition shows that our faculty are invested in providing what students need to succeed.”
Northark’s programs were selected because the College offers both LPN and ADN degree tracks. Students begin in the Associates of General Studies program, where they complete the courses required to apply to the ADN program and then move forward with the application process. The ability to get all prerequisites in-house, pass rates over 90% and low tuition are what earned Northark the top spot, according to the Best Nursing Schools website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.