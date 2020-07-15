North Arkansas College president Dr. Randy Esters recently told the Board of Trustees that staff have been working tirelessly on a plan to bring students back in the fall to a “Healthy Campus.”
Esters said interior seating in common areas has largely been removed.
“We don’t want a lot of folks loitering in the halls,” he said.
All staff have gone through training in what to look for as far as COVID-19 symptoms and what to do in the event of a positive case.
They are taking some seating out of classrooms so students will be able to maintain the 6-foot distance that has become a standard.
As of last week, Esters said masks will be required for anyone entering the building unless they are in a private office or similar situation.
Those steps are put in place in case someone does contract the virus and the school will have maintained proper protocol to minimize the potential spread while continuing with the semester.
“We’re not foolish enough to think that we won’t have a case because we know that we will,” Esters said. “We will probably have several cases. The idea is to mitigate that exposure so that we can continue to operate.”
The college has bought laptops and hot spots that are available to students who don’t have internet access at home and remote learning becomes a necessity.
The class schedule will also be modified with most classes concluding by Thanksgiving.
“That’s just going to give us a shorter window, less travel time,” Esters said.
The president said last week that the school has ordered sheets of plexiglass behind which teachers will offer lessons with a barrier between them and students. That will help mitigate exposure, as well as helping with confidence.
Esters said some state funding that had been cut has been restored. Knowing the budget will be healthy again could lead to temptation to restore programs that had been cut as well.
But he said officials are being “super cautious” in case enrollment is down and the pandemic does not end like they hope it will, which could once again see state funding cut.
As an aside in his report to trustees, Esters reminded them that a lawn mower rolled from a steep bank a few months ago. Luckily, the driver wasn’t hurt, but the school found a remedy.
“We now have a robot that cuts the side of the hills,” he said. “It’s remote controlled, coolest thing you ever saw, and for $5 I’ll let you drive it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.