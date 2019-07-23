HARRISON, – NursingExplorer.com has selected the North Arkansas College RN as the best value in the state of Arkansas by. Thirty-four RN programs were evaluated. In addition, the LPN program was recognized as the second best of 34 LPN programs in Arkansas.
Northark’s Director of Registered Nursing Carla Jacobs commented, “I’m so proud that once again, Northark has ranked so highly! Thank you to the faculty who work so hard to make it happen!”
The LPN-RN Bridge Program was recently renamed to the RN Bridge Program to accept paramedics with prerequisites met and at least 1,000 of employment.
Northark’s RN Bridge Program is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).
Nursing Explorer gathers over 3,000 nursing schools’ data and ranks 1,721 schools across 45 states. The ranking formula uses the NCLEX pass rate and net-price as its parameters. The formula also gives a 70% weight to NCLEX pass rate and 30% weight to net-price.
The result of the calculation is a score between 1 and 100 that reflects the quality of education offered at the school and affordability. If a school has a high NCLEX pass rate and low tuition (or provides a sizeable financial aid), then its ranks will be higher.
Visit https://www.nursingexplorer.com/states/arkansas for the complete list of nursing schools along with their rankings.
For more information on applying for the RN Bridge program, visit www.northark.edu or call Carla Jacobs at (870) 391-3535.
