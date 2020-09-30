The Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District (NWAEDD) was recently awarded a Rural Business Development Grant from USDA-Rural Development.
Through this grant, NWAEDD will partner with Retail Strategies, LLC to offer the Retail Academy course to six communities across Northwest Arkansas. Developed by Retail Strategies, Retail Academy educates communities on best practices to attract new retail and restaurants while providing resources to support and grow existing local businesses, a press release said.
The event will kick-off virtually Tuesday, Oct. 6, and the course work will take place over the next year. The six communities that will be participating include Elkins, Eureka Springs, Harrison, Marshall, Mountain Home and Pea Ridge.
NWAEDD executive director Joe Willis said, “We are constantly looking for new opportunities for our members, and we couldn’t be more excited about the possibilities this partnership will bring to our region. The Retail Academy program is exactly the kind of resource our rural communities need to help jump start economic growth.”
NWAEDD collaborated with the USDA-Rural Development to make this a reality for the region. David L. Branscum, USDA-Rural Development state director of Arkansas and former state representative, said, “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA is a strong partner to rural communities, because we know that when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”
“Retail Academy’s mission is to empower and educate community leaders, so they are able to approach retail and real estate professionals in a smart way,” said Matt Petro, chief development officer at Retail Strategies. “We are excited to partner with NWAEDD to bring Retail Academy to their region, providing them with the tools their communities need to begin a comprehensive retail recruitment strategy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.