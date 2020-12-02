Craig M. Kuester, 54, of Oakland was killed in an ATV crash Tuesday, Dec. 1, at state Highway 202 and County Road 133 in Marion County, Arkansas State Police report.
The Honda ATV Kuester was operating was westbound on state Highway 202, left the roadway on the right side and came to final rest facing north in the ditch, according to the report filed by Trooper Logan P. Pate.
It happened at 4:35 p.m. The weather and road condition were both clear.
The body was taken to Roller Funeral Home.
