Voters under the age of 55 made up a little bit of ground in early voting turnout, but those 55 and older still make up about 70% of votes cast as of 3 p.m. Thursday.
Officials say 1,281 people had voted early by 3 p.m. Thursday. That represents just over 15% of all registered voters in the city.
Only city residents are eligible to vote in the special election.
The breakdown of voters by age shows:
• Ages 18 to 24 — 21, or 1.64%
• Ages 25 to 34 — 60 or 4.68%
• Ages 35 to 44 — 142, or 11.09%
• Ages 45 to 54 — 162, or 12.65%
• Ages 55 to 64 — 247, or 19.28%
• Ages 65 to 74 — 365, or 28.49%
• Ages 75 and up — 284, or 22.17%
Voters are being asked to approve two sales taxes that would build and maintain a new recreational complex. A 0.75% tax would be temporary and expire when bonds sold to finance construction are retired, while the other would be a permanent 0.25% tax.
The busiest time for early voting Thursday was from 10 to 11 a.m. when 52 people voted
One voter at the Election Center on Thursday was going through the process of getting an absentee ballot for an elderly, homebound relative.
If you absolutely cannot make it to the polling place during early voting or on election day, an absentee ballot can be delivered to you by a bearer.
The process requires the bearer to pick up an application for an absentee ballot at the Election Center. The bearer must provide photo identification, which is copied for the absentee ballot packet.
The bearer must take the application to the voter, who will fill out the reason for not being able to make it to the polling place. There are three choices:
• You will be unavoidably absent from the polling site during early voting or on election day;
• You will be unable to attend a polling site due to illness or physical disability;
• You reside in long-term care or a residential facility licensed by the state.
After the voter fills out the application, the bearer must take the application to the clerk’s office and sign out an absentee ballot. The voter marks the ballot and it is placed in an envelope with other necessary documents the clerk’s office provides, along with a copy of the voter’s photo ID.
The entire ballot packet is then delivered to the Election Center again. Boone County Election coordinator Beckie Benton said absentee ballots must be returned to the Election Center no later than 12:30 p.m. on election day. Absentees are normally counted on election day.
A ballot bearer can only sign out two absentee ballots per election.
Early voting will continue from 8 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, and again Monday, Nov. 11, in the Election Center at the corner of South Cherry Street and West Central Avenue in Harrison.
Election day is schedule for 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12. The Election Center will be open, as well as Woodland Heights Baptist Church on Gipson Road.
Results of early and absentee voting will be released after both polling places close that day.
