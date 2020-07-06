WESTERN GROVE — A 13-year-old girl who was reported missing from her home on July 3 was found in Harrison the following day by a somewhat unlikely law enforcement officer.
Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said Friday that Sira Dawn Collins, 13, of Western Grove had last been seen at home in the wee hours of July 3.
After she was discovered missing, a note was found that gave investigators cause for concern, the sheriff said Friday. They also feared she might have been endangered.
But about 3:40 p.m. Saturday, an Okaloosa County (Florida) deputy sheriff went to the HPD with the girl, a Harrison Police log shows.
According to a report, the deputy told police he was in Harrison on vacation and visiting family in the area.
The deputy was out running on the trail around Lake Harrison when he ran across the girl under the Main Street bridge, the report said. She told him she had run away from home.
The report said the off-duty deputy built a rapport with the girl and she allowed him to take her to the HPD, where she was confirmed as a runaway and Newton County authorities were notified.
After a Newton County deputy interviewed the girl, she was taken to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center for evaluation and potential treatment, the report said.
