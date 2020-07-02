It appears a proposed settlement that would see all money collected from the $18 fee on property taxes regarding NABORS landfill returned to taxpayers was not accepted and the battle will continue.
The fee is part of the receivership which was granted to devise a plan for repaying bondholders who invested money in what became the NABORS landfill debacle. A fraction of proceeds from the fee would also go to the solid waste district to help defray costs of maintaining the landfill in northern Baxter County.
Fayetteville lawyers Matt Bishop and Wendy Howerton filed lawsuits challenging the fee as a tax or illegal exaction in all six counties in the district. Circuit judges in five of the counties agreed it was a tax, thus unconstitutional. The receiver, Little Rock lawyer Geoffrey Treece, had filed a notice of appeal of those decisions. The final case in Boone County is pending.
In a letter to all parties involved in the case dated June 29, Bishop said it was his understanding that the money previously collected from taxpayers — on 2017 and 2018 property taxes — had been deposited into the registry of the Pulaski County Circuit Court and that the receiver had been ordered to stop all efforts on appealing the lower court rulings to the state Supreme Court.
Bishop wrote that if the parties agreed to the offer, the plaintiffs in the lower court cases would withdraw the motion to find the receiver in contempt of court and writs of garnishment previously filed, along with entering an order to resolve the pending Boone County case.
Bishop said the offer was that all the money — about $2.4 million — that had been “illegally exacted” from taxpayers in the six-county district be returned to the registry of the circuit courts in each county. A proposed order Bishop said he would submit for the Pulaski County court to sign broke down the amounts as such:
• Baxter County — $649,848.34;
• Boone County — $647,239.42;
• Carroll County — $433,987.10;
• Marion County — $295,839.22;
• Newton County — $146,754;
• Searcy County — $165,964.51.
Bishop said the solid waste district would benefit from the proposal because the plaintiffs would continue trying to collect their tax dollars from the district.
“If that comes out of OMSWD’s regular income, so be it,” the letter said.
The proposed offer would be of benefit to the receiver, Bishop said, because he maintains the receiver overstated the district’s ability to offer solid waste services and the receiver wouldn’t have to explain that to the court.
(Treece said in a previous report to the court that he would be glad to be heard on the issue.)
Bank OZK would benefit from the offer because the identity of the bondholders, which has been withheld to date, could be made public,” Bishop said.
“We believe we know the identity of at least one of the current bondholders, and if it is the financial institution we suspect, we doubt they want to be identified as taking this money from taxpayers in the counties they serve,” Bishop’s letter said.
Bishop alleged that Bank OZK, the bondholders and ADEQ “conspired to take this money from the taxpayers.” The resulting bad publicity could lead to significant reputational damage if the plaintiffs file a detailed brief outlining the allegation for the consumption of the press.
The letter gave all parties until 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, to accept the offer. Bishop said none of the parties accepted the proposal.
County tax collectors are still required to collect the $18 fee on property taxes until a court orders them to stop, officials say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.