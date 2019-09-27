“We are preparing for flu season,” Sammy Cribbs, vice president of clinical services and CNO, said at the monthly hospital board meeting at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
“It’s been rumored by the CDC that this season could be a pretty bad flu year. So wash your hands often to keep your family and friends safe from the flu,” she said.
Cribbs also reported that the North Arkansas Medical Foundation had received two Diamond Awards for the Big Top and Santa Shuffle events held last year.
The foundation has several events planned for December and encouraged the board and community to make sure they participate.
“Our performance has been recognized by the Arkansas Medicaid through the Inpatient Quality Incentive program. This is the third-party analysis that looks at the achievement of 12 quality metrics and then also the validation of accuracy of criteria submitted. Through the achievement of this, the hospital was awarded an additional payment of over $49,000. That's a credit to the quality of the work we are doing.
“We don’t talk about it a lot,” she said. “But if you come to the hospital, you expect to get good care. You can go to www.cms.gov/ and look at the rating of hospitals. Our ratings are three stars. Other hospitals to our west are rated a two-star, north and east of us are three-stars. This helps us see how we are doing on a national level and state level.”
In old business, Vince Leist said they have closed on the former Bear State Bank property that will be known as the Physicians Office Building. “We are in the process of doing inventory to see what is there, getting the alarm system reset for us, and we are working on getting the passwords for the electronic sign. We are also working to get the air conditioning ready. Just doing a lot to get the building ready for the renovation. This is exciting. It will be the nicest office building in the city. This will be a beautiful physicians’ office building at a great location and it will be the nicest in the community,” he said.
He also reminded the board they are still actively recruiting new physicians to come into the area. “There is more interest than in the past. So we are interviewing as fast as we can. We have spoken by phone to another non-invasive cardiologist. I’ll keep you informed on that progress.”
Cribbs added, “We have recruited a pediatrician and a family practice OB. Both are completing their residency and will be here in 2021. We are excited about that.”
CFO Kenneth Pannell gave the financial and statistical report as requested by chairman Dan Bowers. “For August we were down 19% over last year’s admissions. Patient days were down from last year's 10.8%. Surgeries were down 11.6%. There were 2,026 visits made to the emergency room with a 2.4 decrease from last year. Clinic visits were 6,743 verses 9,398 last year.
The question was asked about the decrease in clinic visits. Pannell said, “There was a significant drop in the clinic visits from last year, but we have seven less providers this year.”
“We do still have some challenges in some areas with obtaining the staff we need,” Pannell said. “We have some nurses pulling extra shifts, that’s why the over-time numbers are higher. But they are still significantly lower than the cost of a contracted nurse.”
Cribbs shared a couple of national news articles with the board. “This is an interesting article about how hospitals can be recession-proof. We have continued to focus on optimizing our financial position in a very difficult market. With rising costs and decreasing reimbursement this continues to be a struggle we look to be innovative with.”
The next article she mentioned was an Illinois hospital closing that will result in 814 layoffs. “This isn't really a rural market facility. It’s a 314-bed hospital located 16 miles south of Chicago. Their population is 23,000 and the medium income is $41,000 a year. As Vince said, ‘This continues to be the canary in the coal mine who are forced to close because they can’t make payroll.’ This is an interesting situation for us to pay attention to.”
The next article she shared was a New Mexico hospital that sued thousands of patients for unpaid medical bills. “This is another scary reminder of the current environment of health care.”
The last article she shared was of an Ohio hospital employee who was killed after a patient returned and drove into the ER. “The patient voluntarily sought a psychological evaluation and then left against medical advice and returned to drive his truck through the doors of the ER. The hospital cannot keep a patient, but it’s a reminder of the importance of mental health care and the continued need for vigilance for safety in our communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.