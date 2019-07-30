NEWTON COUNTY — Buffalo National River officials say an Oklahoma man died last weekend after falling from the tailgate of a pickup at the Ozark Campground.
Officials said Troy Roderick, 54, of Cushing, Oklahoma, had been swimming in the river at the north end of the campground on Saturday, July 27.
While traveling back to his camp site about 5 p.m., he fell from the tailgate of the pickup in which he was riding and lost consciousness.
Visitors started CPR and Roderick was taken by ambulance to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
“Our deepest condolences go out to Mr. Roderick’s family and friends,” officials said in a statement.
Parks Service officials also extended appreciation to the park visitors who helped render aid to Roderick, but they also offered some advice.
“Even while traveling at very slow speeds, riding on any section of a motor vehicle that is not designated for use of passengers is extremely dangerous and illegal in Arkansas,” the statement said. “Please use the utmost caution while visiting and enjoying Buffalo National River.”
