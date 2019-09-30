The operator of a motorcycle involved in a two-vehicle crash on Industrial Park Road about noon last Friday died of injuries sustained in the wreck, a Harrison Police report said.
A daily police log shows the wreck involving a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle and a 2004 International Harvester big truck was reported just before 12 p.m.
According to the report, Stephen A. Duffle, 65, of Guthrie, Oklahoma, was operating the motorcycle with Denise M. Duffle, 65, also of Guthrie, as a passenger.
They were westbound on Industrial Park Road as was Clifford Lee Campbell, 47, of Jasper, the operator of the big truck.
The report said Campbell was pulling a trailer and was turning right on to Johnson Drive, pulling partially into the left-turn lane. Duffle was unable to reduce speed in time to avoid impact and hit the rear passenger side of the trailer.
Following impact, the motorcycle was pinned under the trailer and axle area and was dragged onto Johnson Drive, the report said.
The report said both victims were airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri, where Stephen Duffle died as a result of injuries and Denise Duffle was still a patient as of Sunday. Her condition was unavailable Monday afternoon.
The report said Campbell suffered no injuries and the motorcycle rider was found at fault.
