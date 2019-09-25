ALPENA — Alpena School officials and a construction expert spent part of Tuesday examining the old gymnasium at the school after state officials said it wasn’t safe for use.
The district asked voters in two separate elections for a millage increase on property taxes to build a new high school to replace the aging Old Main building, which the state deemed no longer suitable for academic instruction due to its condition.
Voters denied both of those requests and there have been several inspections of the buildings that high school students use.
Superintendent David Westenhover said the district must submit a master plan in February covering the coming six years and it must include how the district will address problems cited in inspections. He said most of those items have been repaired or corrected.
However, structural engineers have now said the old gym isn’t safe for use in case of strong winds or seismic activity, Westenhover said Tuesday.
“We’ve not used it this year,” Westenhover told the Daily Times “We got that report about two days before school started.”
So, officials are now looking at options to make the old structure safe and possible for students to use again.
Westenhover, board president Kenny Underdown and district maintenance and technology supervisor Travis Conner met Tuesday with Scott Matlock of Davis Construction to inspect the gym.
Westenhover said engineers seemed to be most concerned about the condition of steel supports for the ceiling. Matlock inspected the supports from the gym floor, then the group went into the basement to take a look at the structural support under the gym floor.
Westenhover said the district will submit a report to the state before Oct. 1 as a response to the most recent visit from structural engineers and to propose options to make the gym safe again for students.
Underdown told Matlock that the school’s PE teacher, who also uses the gym for archery class practice is eager to get back in the buildings, as are other staff who use it as well.
