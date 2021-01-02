The complex of buildings that constitute the old Harrison junior high school has been vacant since students were moved out in 2017, but new life could appear after the Harrison City Council approved a contract to transfer the property from the school to the city.
Although the complex was vacant, the school still had to maintain the buildings because they were technically school property. Even with best efforts from staff trying to cut costs as much as possible, that price tag was still just under $9,000 a month.
The board had asked Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt to either repurpose the buildings or sell them, but no district use was identified.
Pratt said the property was appraised at $1.8 million during the 2018-19 school year. The district also filed with the facilities division of the Arkansas Department of Education its intent to transfer or liquidate the property.
Following ADE protocols, the district was then notified that it could dispose of the property as the district saw fit while still being in the best interest of the district and its taxpayers.
City council member Mitch Magness, also Harrison School Board president, explained that his discussions with state education officials indicated they would rather see unused school property repurposed for public use.
The council agreed to pay the district $50,000 in cash, while still allowing the district to use some of the property and one baseball field at the Sports Complex without charge for a minimum of five years.
Although the final deal hadn’t been closed by press time, the city plans to allow the Parks Department to use portions of the property, while the Jack Williams Veteran Resource Center would be allowed to use the old cafeteria, which was originally an armory.
Parks director Chuck Eddington said those facilities would be put to use right away as social distancing and other protocols during the continuing pandemic had reduced the number of participants that could be registered in the city’s youth recreation program.
Once the city relocates its offices, police department and fire department headquarters to the new city hall building now under construction on Industrial Park Road, a new downtown fire station will be needed. A good location for it would be where the school’s band hall now sits, according to Fire Chief Marc Lowery.
