Brynn Oleson will reign over the Harrison High School 2021 Colors Day festivities being held Friday, Jan. 15.
The daughter of Joe and Michelle Oleson will be escorted at the assembly by Brayden Oleson, son of Joe and Michelle Oleson. Honorary escorts will be Ethan Edwards, son of Brian and Amy Wells and Seth Edwards; Bryce Bonds, son of Bryan and Nell Bonds; and Logan Plumlee, son of Ryan and Barbie Plumlee. Game Day escort will be Joe Oleson.
The 2021 Colors Day assembly will begin at 1:40 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, in the high school gymnasium, and Wade Phillips, Class of 1996, will be the Colors Day speaker. Principal Jay Parker will introduce the speaker, and student body president Mainnie Wilson will welcome parents, alumni and guests. The Class of 1996 will be recognized at the assembly.
The Harrison High School Choir will perform the National Anthem, and the Harrison High School Band will perform the processional and coronation, the Alma Mater, and the recessional. The Harrison High School cheerleaders will lead the crowd in the pledge of allegiance and also in a pep rally.
Maids in the 2021 Colors Day royalty include:
• Senior maid Jasmine Armer, daughter of Danny and Donna Kimbrell and Travis and Shenna Wren, will be escorted at the assembly by Danny Kimbrell and Travis Wren. Honorary escorts are Timber Crenwelge, son of Jill and Travis Bundy, and Maverick Wynn, son of Mitzi Cantrell and James Wynn. Danny Kimbrell and Travis Wren will be her game escorts.
• Senior maid Kaitlyn Bridges, daughter of Shane and Heather Bridges and Kristen and Casey Riddle, will be escorted at the assembly by Shane Bridges. Honorary escorts are Gatlin James, son of Joe and Carrie James, and Abe Glidewell, son of Jake Glidewell and Jessica Aubert. Casey Riddle will be her game escort.
• Senior maid Mariah Hudson, daughter of Chad Hudson and Heather Thornton, will be escorted at the assembly by Chad Hudson. Honorary escorts are Hudson Lewis, son of Jeff and Jennifer Lewis, and Blake Shrum, son of Steve and Dixie Shrum. Chad Hudson will be her game escort.
• Junior maid Katy Gass, daughter of Tim and Amber Gass, will be escorted at the assembly by Tim Gass. Honorary escort will be Kaden Quandt, son of Cameron and Kayla Quandt. Tim Gass will be her game escort.
• Junior maid Nina Krone, daughter of Ben and Lucia Krone, will be escorted at the assembly by Ben Krone. Honorary escort will be Braden Tabor, son of Mike and Misty Tabor. Ben Krone will be her game escort.
• Junior maid Chloe Regan, daughter of Kelly Regan, will be escorted at the assembly by Chuck Bright. Honorary escort will be Kason Hilligoss, son of Jason and Stacy Hilligoss and Rachel and Jered Avery. Chuck Bright will be her game escort.
• Sophomore maid Makenzie Garrett, daughter of Melissa and Chad Barton and Jason and Sezen Garrett, will be escorted at the assembly by Chad Barton. Honorary escort will be Blaise Bonds, son of Bryan and Nell Bonds. Chad Barton and Jason Garrett will be her game escorts.
• Sophomore maid Jenna Mae Jones, daughter of Justin and Jennifer Jones, will be escorted at the assembly by Justin Jones. Honorary escort will be Owen Styles, son of Heath and Kristen Styles. Justin Jones and Jett Jones will be her game escorts.
• Sophomore maid Stella Satterwhite, daughter of Shain and Tammy Satterwhite, will be escorted at the assembly by Shain Satterwhite. Honorary escort will be Treyvan Sullivan, son of Travis Sullivan and Chad and Cathy Beaver. Shain Satterwhite will be her game escort.
• Freshman maid Shea Anderson, daughter of Elaine Anderson, will be escorted at the assembly by Donnie Mize. Honorary escort will be Tyler Fields, son of Chelsey Knoll. Donnie Mize will be her game escort.
• Freshman maid Avery Hensley, daughter of Kelley and Kyle Huff and Jeff Hensley, will be escorted at the assembly by Kyle Huff. Honorary escort will be Kason Rogers, son of Cody and Alexis Rogers. Jeff Hensley will be her game escort.
• Freshman maid Olivia McGuire, daughter of Alicia and Chad Morris and Ben McGuire, will be escorted at the assembly by Chad Morris. Honorary escort will be Kade Bilbee, son of Shonna Bilbee. Ben McGuire will be her game escort.
Flower girls will be Annabelle Barger, daughter of Preston and Rachel Barger, and Reagan Oleson, daughter of Joe and Michelle Oleson. Crown bearer will be Kaleb Granger, son of Sterling and Brooke Granger.
Game festivities will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, with the varsity girls basketball game. Goblin top-off will be at 7:30 p.m. The Goblins and Lady Goblins will host Berryville. The processional, coronation and recessional will be at halftime of the Goblin game.
Both the assembly and the game will be live-streamed by GobTV.
