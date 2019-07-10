Omaha Rural Fire Association secretary Mary O’Brien recently told the Boone County Quorum Court’s Finance Committee that the department is seeking funds to build a fourth fire station. She asked committee members to consider a resolution needed to apply for a grant under the Arkansas Rural Community Grant Program.
The fire department plans to build Fire Station #4 to serve a growing need at the Denver Road and Wildwood Road area, O'Brien said. The fire department has raised $35,195 through community cash and/or in-kind donations to be applied to the project as a local match.
The resolution, if passed, will authorize the county judge to submit the application of formal request to the Arkansas Rural Development Commission for purpose of securing state grant funds in the amount of $15,000 to aid and assist the fire department. The funds will be administered through the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.