Omaha will be the first school in Boone County to have a FEMA safe room, but it didn’t just happen overnight.
Omaha Superintendent Dr. Ryan Huff said the district Board of Education has approved plans for the building to be constructed where the old gymnasium now sits. The old gym is scheduled to be torn down after spring break, then construction will begin. It’s possible the new building could be ready for the 2020-21 school year.
The building, rated to withstand an F5 tornado, will be available to students during a disaster, but it will also be available to the general public as well in such an event, Huff said.
Huff said that on a regular basis, the facility will be used for PE/Recess overflow and will be the home of the district's archery team. An area behind the new facility that will be made into an Alumni Garden to give homage to the past graduates of Omaha.
The cost of the building has been estimated at about $1.3 million. A FEMA grant will cover about $800,000 of the total cost with the district matching the remainder.
Huff said the district hired facilities planner Eliza Jones to write the grant for the building.
Jones told the Daily Times that the process for safe rooms began about seven years ago when James Trammell was still superintendent at Alpena School and the district began exploring the possibility of a safe room.
“What we found out was that Boone County as a whole did not have any kind of multi-hazard mitigation plan and that is required with FEMA in order to even be eligible to apply for safe rooms or any kind of FEMA funding,” Jones said.
Jones and Trammell went to Boone County officials, but she said they weren’t interested in taking on the expense — and considerable work and time — to develop a mitigation plan.
So, Jones approached FEMA herself and asked if she could write a hazard mitigation plan for the five school districts in Boone County.
“And they said, ‘Yes,’” Jones said.
About four years ago she started working on what was called the Boone County Educational Cooperative, consisting of all school districts in the county, and developed a mitigation plan.
With the plan in place, any letter of intent from FEMA that grant funding was available was met a request from that new cooperative.
Omaha School applied and was accepted for grant funding for a safe room, but Jones said the district was afraid they couldn’t afford it with new state legislation requiring teacher salary increase.
That was until the tornado that ripped through northern Boone County in April. Jones said the district then decided to move on the plan and hired Modus Studio of Fayetteville as architects to design the building.
Jones said it will be the first FEMA safe room at any school in Boone County.
Now, Jones is keeping an eye out for any other FEMA letters of intent to try and get safe rooms for the other four districts. She’s also working on a mitigation plan for the three school districts in Carroll County, which also doesn’t have a mitigation plan in place.
“It takes a long time and a lot of work to get these things approved,” Jones said.
Boone County has since begun the process of developing a hazard mitigation plan.
In March 2017, Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District community and economic development coordinator Tina Cole notified the Local Emergency Planning committee that the county had been approved for FEMA funding to develop a hazard mitigation plan.
Cole told the Daily Times on Thursday that she is still gathering data and will soon meet with county department heads and fire departments regarding their mitigation projects. Afterward, the plan will be submitted to the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management for review before it’s finally submitted to FEMA for approval.
Cole said it’s possible the plan could be presented to the full quorum court for adoption in mid-2020.
FEMA does help with disaster recovery, but the mitigation plan would identify areas that could be a problem or have been a problem in the past. For instance, it would show where a bridge needs to be replaced before it fails.
