ST. JOE — Deer/Mt. Judea School District Superintendent Dr. Andrew Curry and that school district's digital learning coordinator, Lindsey Graham, have been hired by the Ozark Mountain School District Board of Education to fill positions opening next school year. The OMSD board met in regular session Monday, Jan. 20, and Superintendent Kerry Saylors reported the board's actions to school district's staff afterwards.
Saylors said his wife, Rose Saylors, gave notice of her pending resignation Monday as federal programs coordinator, curriculum coordinator and director of the school district's Digital Learning School effective at the end of the current school year. She had been retired, but came back to fill the positions when they suddenly became vacant.
Cody Hudson has been assisting in the Digital Learning School and he will be taking on a new role as the Jobs for America's Graduates (JAG) program director, the superintendent said.
At the Monday night meeting, the OMSD board hired Dr. Curry to fill the positions being vacated by Mrs. Saylors. Curry will begin work at OMSD on July 1.
Curry will be joining the district from the Deer/Mt. Judea school district where he has served as the superintendent. Superintendent Saylors said he has known Curry for many years, and encouraged him to apply for the Deer/Mt. Judea superintendent's job while he briefly served there as the interim superintendent.
Of Curry, Saylors said, "He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our district and I believe that we are fortunate to be able to employ him in this position."
Saylors noted that Dr. Curry told the board he was attracted to the job because the school district will be going to a 4-day school week next school year.
Saylors said he and the school board would like to see the Digital Learning School expand. So, the board also hired Mrs. Graham to be the district's next Digital Learning School coordinator. She will join the staff next school year. Saylors said he worked with Graham when he was the Jasper School District superintendent. "She is an outstanding person who I feel will help us make our digital learning program into the premier Digital Learning School in our state. Mrs. Graham is also excited to work in a four-day week school district and shares our belief that we can have the state's best distance learning school."
Saylors said OMSD currently has 27 students in its Digital Learning School. "My goal is to have 250-plus students enrolled by the 2022 school year.”
Saylors added there has never been any discussion about recruiting students from Deer/Mt. Judea. "I do not have any intention of doing anything to harm our friends and neighbors at Deer/Mt. Judea. There are plenty of home school families out there looking to partner with public schools to help educate their children. We do not have to recruit digital learning students from the Deer/Mt. Judea School District to reach our goals," Saylors emphasized.
"I do intend on continuing to do everything possible to recruit outstanding educators and to increase our enrollment so that OMSD can continue to function at a high capacity in its chosen three campus format for many years to come," he concluded.
Contacted by the Newton County Times, Curry made the following statement: "Mr. Saylors and the OMSD board has given me the charge to create the premier digital learning program in the state. The vision that was shared with the OMSD board and Mr. Saylors is strongly supported and will come to fruition with hard work and determination. I look forward to being part of the OMSD team and getting to know the staff and patrons."
