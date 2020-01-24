If you’ve got a medical marijuana card, be careful where you decide to take your medicine.
The Harrison City Council met Thursday night and was set to discuss ordinances regarding marijuana, especially medical marijuana, and shoplifting. An amendment to the city’s business license ordinance was also scheduled.
During committee meetings two weeks ago, Police Chief Chris Graddy said he was looking for a way to save man-hours. Police officers have to physically arrest subjects, fingerprint them and photograph them and then they can post bond or be transported for incarceration. He said it takes about two hours to process a person. That's two hours an officer is not on the street.
Shoplifting presumption in the criminal code is the same in the proposed ordinance, however, the criminal code doesn't carry a penalty. Shoplifters are charged with theft of property, which is a class A misdemeanor, he explained.
Rather than going through the time of processing, the person charged with shoplifting can be written a ticket that assigns a court date. Basically they are signing a signature bond and are released, Graddy explained.
Officers have the option of issuing the citation or they can bring them to the police station for formal processing. They know who needs to be charged, he said.
Since there's already law on the books that allows officers the discretion to write a citation to appear or arrest the individual, the proposed shoplifting ordinance is not necessary and no action was taken Thursday night.
Also in the committee meeting, Graddy said persons who have a legal prescription and possess a medical marijuana card are able to possess 2.5 ounces of marijuana that is properly packaged and sold for medicinal purposes. Graddy said 99% of that marijuana is going to be smoked. "If we don't take some sort of measure, they can walk down the sidewalk and smoke in public."
Several cities have already enacted ordinances regarding this, Graddy said. He contacted the Arkansas Association of Chiefs of Police and received several ordinances. He said he and city attorney Grant Ragland pieced together an ordinance suitable for Harrison.
Graddy said the proposed ordinance is similar to tobacco laws restricting smoking in public places. This just prohibits people from smoking marijuana in public. Many people are offended when people are standing next to them smoking a cigarette. He said he is sure some people will be offended if someone stands next to them smoking a joint.
The proposed ordinance was forwarded to council after it was amended by removing some of the references to paraphernalia.
The ordinance must be read three times. It was placed and passed on its first reading Thursday night.
Since the business license ordinance's recent implementation, questions arose if the owner of the business is also defined as an employee. The number of employees required for a license is included in Section 4. Committee members contended that the owner should be counted as an employee and approved clarifying the language in the ordinance. But further questions regarding definitions of language in parts of the ordinance persist, said Fire Chief Marc Lowery. He recommended that the ordinance be sent back to committee for further clarification.
