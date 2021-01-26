Arkansas State Police say the driver of a vehicle in a wreck Monday afternoon on Capps Road wasn’t seriously injured, probably because she was wearing a seat belt.
ASP Trooper Ty Roberson said the driver, a 60-year-old woman who wasn’t identified, was eastbound in a 2014 Chrysler Town & Country just after noon Monday.
The vehicle went off the south side of the roadway and hit two mailboxes before hitting a ditch and going up a slight embankment, Roberson said.
The Chrysler then went airborne and hit a tree before coming to rest in a ditch nearly upside down.
Harrison Fire and Rescue extricated the woman from the vehicle. Roberson said the woman suffered only minor injuries which he credited to her wearing the safety restraint.
