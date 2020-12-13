LESLIE — If you are familiar with the chocolate rolls that have made Searcy County famous, then you’ll understand the need for “Operation Chocolate Roll.”
Greater Searcy County Chamber of Commerce executive director Darryl Treat said USA Today newspaper once ran a feature on food capitals of the United States.
“And the Searcy County chocolate rolls represented the state of Arkansas,” Treat said.
Those flaky pastries with chocolate filling have been the subject of numerous articles in print and on the internet.
When entering Searcy County, you’ll see signs proclaiming, “Welcome to Searcy County: Chocolate Roll Capital of the World.”
So it was that on trips through Searcy County that Allen Williams of Jonesboro, region market president of First Community Bank, saw those signs. When he stopped off at Misty’s Shell station just north of Leslie, Williams found some and bought several. He, like almost everyone else who tries them, loved them.
Treat said Williams likes handmade desserts. So, when thinking of unique gifts for the season, Williams asked Kembralyn Redman, the bank’s AVP business development officer.
Redman made the call and Treat answered. He gave Redman options of bakers from which to secure the chocolate delights.
Redman chose Sharon Lewis at Misty’s and placed an order for 985 chocolate rolls.
Last week, Williams and his son, Cooper (a senior at Nettleton High School who earned a scholarship to attend Henderson State University to study aviation), flew into the Searcy County Airport in a single engine Cessna to pick up the first load — there’s only so much room in the plane, so it will likely take multiple trips.
Treat picked up the first load at Misty’s and met the fliers, as well as airport board member Joe Wilson, Dale Estes of the Marshall Mountain Wave, videographer Bob King of Flintrock Video Productions and photographer Dana Treat.
Treat said he provided them with printed history of Searcy County chocolate rolls, which they will use to package the pastries and give them out as presents.
They might not be sugar plums, but they will probably be just as welcome to the recipients.
