Last week I told you that today I would tell you all about Operation Homefront. Turns out that Operation Homefront is a registered trademark of a great, national organization doing exceptional work helping military families, so we needed to come up with another name for our project.
Before I share our new name, I’d like to tell you a quick story.
A young boy who grew up in Newton County had always dreamed of one day becoming a United States Marine. His dream fulfilled, he found himself serving with the 1st Battalion, 7th Marines in the Al Anbar Provence in Iraq when he had a serious fall hurting his back. For fear he would be shipped home and away from his unit, he didn’t report it or see a doctor. Instead he “sucked it up” as Marines do and went about his mission which included carting a SAW (light machine gun) and 800 rounds of ammunition through villages and mountain trails infested with snipers, ambushes and explosive devices searching for an invisible enemy. Anyone who has ever picked up a SAW will tell you, “it ain’t that light.”
Even with his injury, this local boy excelled and was promoted to Fire Team Leader. After finishing his tour in Iraq, he was chosen for Raider School, the Marine Special Forces unit which dates back to World War II. Marine Raiders specialize in clandestine, nighttime water landings and train in Coronado, California, just down the beach from where Navy Seals train. Ignoring the pain, this young Marine again excelled becoming a boat commander.
Upon graduation, his company was sent to Okinawa, Japan, as part of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit. While there, the pain got so bad he finally went to see a doctor only to find that the fall he had suffered in Iraq had fractured his spine. The courage and fortitude it must have taken to overcome that much pain and not only finish his tour in Iraq, but the intense physical grind of Raider training, is hard to comprehend. Against his wishes, he was medically and honorably discharged from the Marine Corps.
So what does this have to do with Operation ???? you ask? We’re almost there.
His dream of being a Marine Special Forces operative dashed, this young man returned home to Newton County injured, in constant pain, disillusioned, angry and suffering from PTSD. As with so many combat veterans, leaving the war behind and transitioning back into civilian life seemed an impossible and overwhelming task. And, like so many combat veterans, the only thing that seemed to help fend off the horrific memories of war and buddies lost was booze. A lot of booze. Way too much booze.
Just about at rock bottom and while starring at his empty glass waiting for a refill, a Vietnam veteran walked up to him in a bar and said, “You remind me of me 40 years ago.” The reply was immediate, “You don’t know me.” Ron Craig, recipient of the Bronze Star for valor and former POW, put his hand on this young’s man’s shoulder and said softly, “Oh, but I do.” That night they began a conversation which has lasted seven years.
Aaron Bass credits that moment with changing and possibly saving his life. Aaron and Ron became the best of friends and after seeing Ron’s work helping veterans as part of the Disabled American Veterans, Aaron decided to join. Aaron made the choice to exchange his shot glass for an opportunity to help other veterans struggling like he was.
Last year the DAV heard about a disabled veteran who needed an electric wheelchair, but didn’t qualify for one under VA guidelines. A kind soul donated a used one that didn’t work. Aaron took it upon himself to overhaul it by putting in new batteries, controls and computer boards where it operated like new. Since then Aaron and his friends at the DAV have rebuilt and delivered 16 reconditioned wheelchairs to local veterans with more in the works, but when delivering the chairs Aaron noticed a problem. Often there was often no ramp for them to get in and out of their homes making them housebound, unable to go to the store, doctor appointments, church or visit friends. He also saw other dangerous safety issues and maintenance problems these forgotten veterans were having in their homes. Aaron had an idea.
OK – we’re there!
The Boone County Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 6, today announced the launch of “Operation Unforgotten,” a program designed to help improve the quality of lives for local, disabled veterans by providing them mobility and making their homes safer and more functional.
“Far too many of our veterans have become housebound and end up falling and hurting themselves due to the lack of proper handicap facilities,” stated Aaron Bass, Chairman of the DAV Veteran Assistance Committee. “They need wheelchairs, hospital beds, handicap ramps and safe showers and kitchens. They also need help with things like clearing out rain gutters, mowing their lawns, changing air filters, getting firewood and installing smoke detectors. Even the simple act of changing a light bulb is too much for some, so they live in the dark. Most importantly, these veterans need to know they are not forgotten. This project will help with all that and more.”
Aaron added, “For example, we have one veteran got a leg blown off in Vietnam. Over the past 40-plus years, the strain on his remaining leg had damaged it making even more difficult for him to get around. He applied for a grant from the VA to provide handicap facilities, but got denied. It is still under appeal, but that can take months or even years to process. Not long ago he fell in the shower cracking several ribs. f he had a handicap shower that wouldn’t have happened.”
This is just one of the many disturbing stories of neglected and forgotten veterans in our community that has come to the attention of the DAV in recent months prompting this call to action. Members of the DAV stand ready to devote their time and money to correct this wrong, but they need your help. They need local contractors, plumbers, builders and businesses willing to donate time, materials and equipment to this worthy cause. The DAV is registered non-profit organization so contributions are tax deductible. They also need volunteers who can help build ramps, provide handyman services, landscaping, cleaning and whatever is necessary to help improve the quality of these veteran’s lives. They also ask that local churches and other civic organizations partner with them by providing services and donating money.
If you would like to help, call Aaron Bass at (417) 230-5884 or Matt Russell at (417) 231-2441. If you can’t volunteer, send what you can to the DAV at P.O. Box 632, Harrison, AR 72602. One hundred percent of these donations will go directly to Operation Unforgotten.
They have done their duty, now let’s do ours.
By the way, today Aaron lives with his charming wife, Crystal, and four sons in Newton County. Aaron is not shy about praising his wife for her unwavering support and understanding, although she does occasionally question why there has to be so many wheelchairs under various stages of repair in their living room.
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran and Commander of the Boone County DAV. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other organization.
