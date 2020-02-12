EDITOR’S NOTE: This is last in a series of stories regarding the Harrison City Council’s discussion of a plan to remove the weir on Lake Harrison to return Crooked Creek to its original channel.
There are conflicting opinions regarding a plan to turn Lake Harrison back into Crooked Creek again. Last week, the Harrison City Council met with officials from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and The Nature Conservancy to listen and learn.
The council also has to decide whether to approve $10,000 as the city’s portion of a study to determine the best choice to make.
Council member Chris Head said he is a kayaker and would like to see the Crooked Creek Water Trail be extended from Pyatt in Marion County, where it was established, to Harrison. AGFC assistant fisheries division chief Darrell Bowman said that could be brought up for discussion with the AGFC Water Trail coordinator.
Mayor Jerry Jackson said he was not convinced initially that removing the lake was in the city's best interest. "I remembered the 80s and 90s and the creek area was a place you just wouldn't go," he said. But over the last eight months he said he has learned about the process and what could happen. "It makes a lot more sense," he said.
If you go down to the creek now and walk through the goose droppings, it’s not too delightful. Jackson said the city is investing $400,000 in playground and park improvements at the lakeside where the problem is at its worst. "If it means we need a creek to get rid of them, I'm for it," he said of the geese. "I'm moving to the middle."
He continued saying flowing clear, clean water would be an improvement. "I'm not a creek guy. I'm a golfer," he said. Will such an improvement attract more tourism?
Boone County Justices of the Peace Fred Woehl, Bobby Woods and Glenn Redding attended the meeting. Redding asked Joy Wasson of the Nature Conservancy if reverting the lake back to a creek will have an adverse effect on county infrastructure and constituents' property downstream. She said it won't, but water systems are dynamic. If something happens upstream in the watershed it will come on down regardless if it’s a lake or a river. "I can't say nothing will ever happen to the downstream landowners, but it’s not going to be a result from this project. It's going to be cumulative of what's going on upstream."
Council member Bill Boswell said what it comes down to is if the city wants to spend $10,000 for the 30% design plan. "We've already spent 3/4 of a million dollars since the creation of the weir to clean it (the lake) out three times." Two times FEMA funds were used. Sooner or later FEMA is going to say it's the same project over again and the situation isn't being improved, we're not going to give you any more money. "I would have to agree," he said.
"The cost to dredge it, to me, is almost a single factor to move on and get this 30% design and let's see what we've got." He said the $10,000 is seed money to see what the project will actually cost and he recommended that the proposal go to the full council.
Finance Committee Chairman Mitch Magness then invited public comments.
Pat Moles, a former Harrison mayor, said he remembers what the creek looked like years ago. The lake has become a central point of the community, he said. The walking trail was a thing of genius, he added.
He said the council should consult constituents through public hearings to get their input. He said citizens might not have a problem spending tax dollars on maintaining and restoring lake Harrison. The lake was made for people. "This is a people lake," he said.
Mike Nabors of Harrison responded to Moles' remarks saying that there have been previous meetings about this subject and there has been public input. Other issues he mentioned were addressed that evening. The park, the new playground and walking trails will not be removed. They will all be incorporated into the long-term plan. He also referred to surveys conducted on social media that showed the plan was supported 3 to 1.
Jackson said there would be numerous public meetings as the plan continues, as was explained by Wasson.
Ken Savells of Harrison said FEMA is cutting back on spending money on repeat disaster projects. He became aware of this working on church missions responding to disasters in the state. He also complained about goose droppings in the park and the problem it creates for activities held at the park such as the public reading events for children held there by the Boone County Imagination Library with which he is associated.
Jim Gresham of Harrison said, "The city has placed something into existence that is a death trap that we now know has issues associated with it. We know how to fix it. We need to start with spending $10,000 and getting on with it."
The recommendation will be presented at the next regular council meeting set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at City Hall.
