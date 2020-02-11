EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second in a series of stories regarding the Harrison City Council’s discussion of a plan to remove the weir on Lake Harrison to return Crooked Creek to its original channel.
The Harrison City Council has some options to consider before approving removal of the weir that forms Lake Harrison and recreating free-flowing Crooked Creek.
Last year the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and The Nature Conservancy conducted a survey and collected data for the analysis for the Crooked Creek project's conceptual plan. The partners shared the $35,100 in costs for the analysis, AGFC assistant fisheries division chief Darrell Bowman said.
The city has not had to meet any costs to this point. Now comes the need for an engineering plan.
Bowman introduced Joy Wasson of the Nature Conservancy, who with John Chapman are the lead technical advisers of the conceptual plan. Wasson said she has 15 years’ experience working on such projects with the non-profit Nature Conservancy. She was the leader of a major restoration project at Clinton.
There are several decisions to be made, she said. The city can repair and maintain the weir and the lake over the foreseeable future, it can investigate removing the dam with the assistance of the partnership or it could contract the work to an outside engineering firm.
The partnership shows to be the best option to meet stated objectives due to combine expertise, shared costs, lower short-term and long-term expenses for maintenance and lower risks for drowning and dam failure. But it would be a long process, Wasson pointed out.
Contracting an outside firm would have higher costs for the city because of all of the specialized contractors that would be involved, though the time for completion might be shorter.
Wasson explained the 30% design being proposed by the partnership will give city officials more accurate cost estimates. It also provides options that can be taken to the public for input. If it is decided to proceed, then the city could move forward with its plans for parks and trails to complement the overall design.
Again, options would be assessed before taking the next step, the 60% design plan. This phase would include flood analysis and obtaining the required permits to make the project shovel ready.
More consideration would be given before taking the final step implementing the 100% design plan for construction and post construction — establishment of vegetation, making corrections or carrying out repairs.
Objectives have to be satisfied in the first design, Wasson said. For the conceptual plan these objectives have been identified as safety, controlling costs, maintaining current levels of flood protection, providing access to the creek and ensuring quality fishing habitat.
Wasson reviewed the conceptual plan and broadcasted on the council chamber's monitors an aerial view of the current Lake Harrison that included the outline of the meandering Crooked Creek channel within it. She also showed photographs of the work she supervised at Clinton in order to give everyone an idea of what construction would look like.
Wade Phillips said permits to clean out the lake are getting more difficult to get. ADEQ is reluctant to give authorization to the city to conduct operations in the creek which is designated a blue-ribbon smallmouth bass fishery. On two occasions the city received funding from FEMA to clean out the lake following disasters. The city received no FEMA funds for the cleanup during the search effort.
Wasson admitted her cost projects at this point are based solely on her professional experiences and expectations. This includes everything — demolition, earth work to completion. Along with a contingency fund the project would cost an initial $900,000 to $1 million. But there would be little to no future maintenance cost unlike there are with the current dam.
