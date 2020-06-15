LITTLE ROCK — As Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that nearly 13,000 positive cases of COVID-19 had been recorded Monday, he also signed three executive orders to grant liability immunity to businesses during the pandemic.
Hutchinson said Monday that 416 more cases of the disease were reported over the previous 24 hours. The total cases reported was 12,917, although 8,352 were considered recovered.
Five additional patients had been hospitalized over that same time period for a total of 206. Three more Arkansans had died of the disease for a total of 182 as of Monday afternoon.
Hutchinson said he had heard from both state senators and representatives, a majority of whom support liability immunity legislation during the crisis for healthcare workers, as well as employers and businesses who are trying to open again.
“At the same time there was a call for the special [legislative] session, a number of members who wanted the legislation that said, ‘We really don’t want to have a special session during this pandemic and during the challenging times we have,’” the governor said.
As such, Hutchinson said he worked with both leaders in the legislature and they supported the governor addressing the legislation in executive orders.
“This is a General Assembly initiated effort because without the support of the legislation that was demonstrated, this would not have come about,” Hutchinson said. “And without the practical recognition that this is not the best time for a special session, I would not be signing these executive orders today.”
As for worker’s compensation coverage, the orders assure coverage for employees, and COVID-19 is considered an occupational disease. COVID-19 is now an exemption to prohibition of compensation for ordinary diseases, although there must be a causal connection between employment and the disease.
Healthcare workers and providers are authorized to use crisis standards of care to treat COVID-19 patients. Health care providers as emergency workers are immune from civil liability, although that does not extend to willful, reckless or intentional misconduct.
All businesses and their employees are immune from liability as a result of COVID-19 exposure. That immunity also does not apply to willful, reckless or intentional misconduct, but only on the presumption that the business owner substantially complies with public health directives. Immunity does not extend to worker compensation benefits.
All three executive orders are for the duration of the health emergency only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.