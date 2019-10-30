The Harrison City Council meets in special session Wednesday evening to discuss the future of the Parks and Recreation Commission.
In each year’s budget, the city allots funding to the commission and it operates the Parks Department autonomously, an arrangement that has gone on for about 29 years.
Early voting in a special election asking voters to approve two sales taxes starts next week.
A 0.75% sales tax would finance construction of a recreational complex. It’s proposed as a temporary tax that would expire after bonds sold to finance the project are paid off. The city’s bond attorney said the city will not see revenue from that sales tax as it will go directly to paying off the bonds.
The other tax is a 0.25% permanent sales tax that would go to maintaining the new facility, as well as maintaining current Parks’ facilities.
The Parks Commission voted to propose to the City Council that the commission be dissolved if voters approve both taxes. Commissioners felt the city would be in a better position to dispense revenue from the 0.25% sales tax than the commission — there has never been a tax dedicated solely to maintaining parks in Harrison.
The commission would then be converted to an advisory committee that would still be involved with operations, but the city council would have to approve. The Parks director would also report directly to the city, not the commission.
If the taxes don’t pass, the commission wouldn’t necessarily want to be dissolved.
That would have to be done by ordinance, so an ordinance was presented to the council last week.
However, Alderman Bill Boswell pointed out that the ordinance didn’t say anything about dissolution depending on passage of the taxes and that it merely dissolves the commission.
"If we pass the ordinance and the commission goes away, is it that way for good? I'm OK with that," Boswell said at a meeting last week.
So, the council decided to meet in special session at 6 p.m. Wednesday to look at the ordinance further. The original plan was for the council to hear the first reading of the ordinance last week, then wait until November for the final two required readings and adoption.
The ordinance the council will consider Wednesday night clearly states:
“Section 1. The Parks and Recreation Commission is hereby dissolved.
“Section 2. The Parks and Recreation Department is hereby created.”
The meeting is scheduled to be held in council chambers on the second floor of City Hall.
