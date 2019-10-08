The Boone County Quorum Court meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday and some ordinances will be up for consideration.
The Budget and Finance Committee and the Road and Bridge Committee each forwarded an ordinance to the full Boone County Quorum Court when standing committees met last Tuesday.
Jim Harp, Budget and Finance chairman, asked JP Glenn Redding to read and sponsor an ordinance amending the annual budget. An appropriation of $250 would be made from the County General Fund to the Recorder's cost fund. The sum was received from Arkansas Association of Arkansas Counties, Inc. as a refund for two Conference Revenue Registrations, with no new funds appropriated.
The second ordinance was presented and sponsored by Road and Bridge Committee chairman Fred Woehl. It calls for an appropriation of $4,092.02 for the portion of the traffic signal light proposed at the junction of U.S. Highways 65-62 south of Bellefonte.
Upon completion of the project there will be a final cost and respective matching share statement. The county will be returned any funds remaining over the statement amount, or billed for additional funds if required.
Woehl said the expenses for the light had increased because what was originally planned as a three-way signal was upgraded to a four-way signal.
It was believed the signal would be in place by this November, however, no updated schedule for completion is available.
The quorum court's Finance and Budget Committee also began deliberations on the 2020 county budget.
Circuit Clerk Judy Kay Harris presented her projected budget explaining her request for an increase in the Recorders Cost Fund. The office is in the process of scanning old county documents. Some of the documents are deteriorating and are in poor shape.
It was announced by deputy clerk Tammy Bundy that the county received a "rate pass" and insurance and retirement costs were not going up for the county next year. This is a rare occurrence she said. She said she is waiting on the Workman’s Comp numbers to be reported.
Coroner Jake Mattix presented his budget and related that his office staff has to have training from the state.
County Assessor Brandi Diffey likewise reported her 11 staff members are required to have continuing education training and that cost is included in her budget.
Eric Christian of the Juvenile Probation office told the committee there is a need for qualified people to transport juveniles to detention and holding facilities. The Harrison Police Department is no longer providing this service.
The county's 911 director Danny Bolen presented his budget and explained the cost of the tax on cell phones was doubling from 65 cents to $1.30, and the state is supposed to put the extra funds into the 911 program. There is no way to know just how much this will bring into the county until the checks arrive sometime in April.
Bob Yarbrough, the Office of Emergency Management director, said his budget shows requested funds for needed radios and repeaters. He said the cost will be equipping the Road Department with seven radios and 13 to OEM first responders. Currently, communications are weak with some areas receiving no radio signals. This is a disadvantage during search and rescue operations. In addition, some of these areas are also without cell phone service. The cost of the radios will be partly refunded through OEM.
It was noted a local individual employed by the county is a dealer for the sale and maintenance of the needed radio equipment. The Quorum Court can pass a one-time use resolution allowing the county to do business with a vendor who is also employed by the county.
The Budget and Finance Committee decided to meet at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22, to continue deliberations. The committee is asking county officials presenting a budget to fill in the totals on their forms before turning them in to be considered.
Also, at the beginning of the meeting, Lonnie Anderson, commander of American Legion Post 40 in Harrison, invited the officials and JPs to attend and participate in a formal ceremony welcoming the arrival of Company A, Second Battalion, 39th Infantry to the National Guard Armory on Airport Road that will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, beginning at 11 a.m.
Following the ceremony, there will be a meet and greet with the Harrison Elks Lodge serving hamburgers and hotdogs to the soldiers of A Company and guests.
Tuesday night’s meeting will be held in the conference room at the Office of Emergency Services on East Prospect Avenue just off the Bypass in Harrison.
