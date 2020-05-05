LITTLE ROCK — The tight restriction on out-of-state recreational travelers to Arkansas will soon be loosened, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday. What could that mean for the Buffalo National River?
In April, Hutchinson issued a directive limiting hotel/motel and short-term lodging to a certain number of professions, such as healthcare workers, first responders, law enforcement, etc.
But the governor said Tuesday that recreational travel restrictions would be lifted somewhat, with the exception of COVID-19 hot spots.
In the past, hot spots were considered Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and New Orleans. He said Tuesday that the new directive would give state Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith the flexibility to include other places when needed.
When asked about enforcing the ban for those hot spots, Hutchinson said anyone coming to Arkansas from one of those locations is expected to self-quarantine for 14 days. That could reduce the allure of people visiting from a hot spot.
Hutchinson said the loosening of restrictions would be welcomed news to the lodging industry that has suffered during the current health crisis to be able to accept guests from surrounding states.
After a harrowing weekend following spring break with masses of visitors from all over the country going to the Buffalo National River, the National Park Service closed the river to all visitors.
By late April, after the governor had said he would make announcements about allowing some businesses to open by May 4, people began wondering if they would soon be able to go floating again.
But that’s a decision that has to be made by the National Park Service.
NPS officials in late April said the park was just as closed as it ever was. Cassie Branstetter, BNR branch chief of interpretation, said park officials were making preparations for the time when the park could be opened.
Branstetter said the governor’s recommendation to close the river weighed strongly in the decision to close it.
Hutchinson was asked Tuesday if he was ready to make any further recommendations.
He said his administration is working closely with the National Park Service regarding the river, but it’s not an easy proposal.
“First of all,” he said, “you cannot restrict the national park to Arkansas visitors or those that are in surrounding states even.”
That means that once the river is open it’s open to everyone across the nation, even the world.
Hutchinson said he understood that there is great interest in opening the river again. He does expect there will be further discussions about the matter in the coming week.
“We just want to be able to suggest the right time to the National Park Service,” Hutchinson said. “Obviously, with us lifting the tough restriction on out-of-state recreational travelers and easing that to a certain extent, then it’s logical that we’ll be able to re-evaluate also the Buffalo River and its access as well.”
Hutchinson said Tuesday that another 38 new positive COVID-19 patients were diagnosed over the previous 24 hours bringing the total 3,496.
Dr. Smith said the number of patients who were hospitalized had decreased by two over the previous 24 hours, but two other patients had died. He was asked if there was a correlation between the hospitalizations and deaths.
“From yesterday to today,” Smith said, “we actually had four people newly admitted to the hospital, so the net decrease of two means that six were released from the hospital. I don’t have the details on these two deaths, but I believe that both of them were in a hospital. So, those would be two of the six who are no longer counted in the currently hospitalized. That would mean that four others were discharged.”
