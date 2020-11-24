The Harrison City Council has improved the video conferencing of its meetings. Mayor Jerry Jackson introduced the Owl Intelligence System™ at the council’s regular monthly meeting last week at City Hall.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, some council members have been attending and participating in meetings remotely via the internet. The public has also been able to view the meetings live and comment on the proceedings via Facebook.
The new video conference system positioned in the center of the council’s meeting room uses WiFi to connect participants to a 360-degree camera, microphones and speakers. The “Meeting Owl,” manufactured by Owl Labs, automatically shifts the camera (which is the size and shape of an owl) to focus on whoever is speaking. The system sells for about $1,000, according to the Owl Labs and Amazon websites.
The system is part of a package of information technology equipment that is being purchased with money the city is receiving from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). Arkansas received $150 million that has been divided evenly with cities and towns receiving $75 million along with $75 million for counties.
The relief funds are a portion of the $1.25 billion the state received via the CARES Act earlier this year.
The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) is administering the local relief fund to help cities and counties of all sizes recover from COVID-19’s impact on local budgets.
Expenditures that are eligible for reimbursement include those that are incurred due to the COVID-19 public health emergency that are not already accounted for in any recently approved state government budgets.
The expenditures must have been incurred from March 1 and no later than Dec. 15. Cities, towns and counties must have submitted an application for the funding by Nov. 16, and an expenditure for reimbursement report no later than Dec. 15.
Cities, towns and counties may be reimbursed for the following COVID-19-related expenditures: Payroll for public health and safety employees; budgeted personnel and services diverted to a substantially different use; public health expenses; personal protective equipment (PPE) and to improve telework capabilities of public employees.
The DFA encouraged communities and counties to utilize these resources as soon as possible to identify the expenses for which they may be reimbursed.
Mitch Magness, chairman of the council’s Finance Committee, said the city will receive $512,000 in CARES Act funding. Of that amount, $220,000 was approved for telework projects including the owl and for technology enabling employees to work from home or other remote locations.
A sum of $222,000 is budgeted to the police and fire departments for their repurpose of labor. Personnel had to make changes in the way they answer calls of service from the public.
An amount of $60,000 goes for time off for employees who were quarantined or were off sick with the virus. Six thousand dollars goes to buying PPE and related supplies.
Luke Feighert, chief financial officer, told the council he had been working on securing the CARES Act funding for the past three weeks. A steering committee of state legislators met on Wednesday. Harrison was one of the first cities to be approved.
No time was wasted on getting started on the telework ordering. He said orders have to be in and paid for by the end of the year.
There are about 500 cities in the state and there were 230 cities that did not apply for funds, Feighert said he learned at the Wednesday meeting on YouTube. Unfortunately, small cities didn’t put in for it. Feighert said he reached out to some offering his assistance, but they did not respond.
Feighert related humorously the steering committee referred to Harrison as one of the “big cities” applying for the telework funding.
“It looks like we will get all $512,000 and we will put it to good use,” Feighert said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.