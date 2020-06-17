ST. JOE — While the outlook of the 2020-21 school year is still in the fog caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Ozark Mountain School District is clear that it will follow a four-day school week and that it is consolidating its junior and senior boys and girls basketball programs into a single program.
“We can do it,” Superintendent Kerry Saylors in an interview following the March meeting of the Ozark Mountain School District Board of Education.
It was at that meeting that Saylors explained that in the spring was the time schools developed basketball schedules. He asked the board how it wanted him to proceed.
According to the minutes of that meeting, board member Travis Freeman asked Saylors if he felt he could make the current situation more financially feasible and alleviate the problem that exists when some years a team may not have enough players to practice and compete. Saylors said he would make every attempt to do this in a manner that would be fair to all three campuses and their communities. Freeman then made the motion that the board give Saylors the authority to make all decisions regarding this situation. The motion passed unanimously.
Since then Saylors has been working on a plan to further bring together the schools at St. Joe in Searcy County, Western Grove in Newton County and Bruno-Pyatt in Marion County.
Since being hired superintendent in April 2019, Saylors said he focused on saving the district money and steering it away from a deficit. He utilized spending cuts and renegotiating costs, but the biggest expense to all school districts is staffing.
The district was looking at filling positions including coaches. He felt that combining teams would be more cost efficient. This wasn't something new. Art and science positions were combined between schools and some administrative positions were cut.
“But when it came to basketball, I couldn't get the consensus I needed,” Saylors said. So, coaches were hired to fill the Western Grove and Bruno-Pyatt vacancies. “All of the moves helped this year's budget, but as the school year was going on there were several incidents when St. Joe and Bruno-Pyatt would be in a position whether or not there were enough kids available to have games due to illness or injuries. St. Joe had six senior boys and it did not have enough players to field a senior girls team. Bruno-Pyatt only had six players on the senior girls and senior boys teams and at Christmas some players were lost on the senior girls team. Two cheerleaders were then recruited to play.
At the end of the season Saylors said he went back to the board and showed them the numbers of students who were on the teams and the numbers of students who were projected to play next year. They were very low for fielding basketball teams. Saylors first suggested combining the Bruno-Pyatt and St. Joe teams so at least there would be 10 players so they could practice 5 on 5.
Then the board agreed to consolidate all three programs so there would be a single team with enough players to complete the season.
Saylors said he had several discussions with Arkansas Activities Association officials to avoid violating league rules and guidelines.
“We now have a plan and hopefully we will have the opportunity to execute it this year,” Saylors said.
“The AAA has told us that we cannot call the team OMSD. You have to pick one of your schools' names.”
This already is being done in other school district sports.
The baseball program has been combined for years. The program is named Bruno-Pyatt because that is where the baseball field is located. Softball for girls has gone under the St. Joe banner and track has gone under Western Grove's banner. You could be a St. Joe basketball player and play for the Wildcats in the past, but if you played baseball you were a Bruno-Pyatt Patriot baseball player, and if you ran on the track team you were a Western Grove Warrior trackster.
Soon there will be an election for the students to name a single mascot for all of the district teams. If the students choose a mascot then all the schools would adopt that new mascot. Plans also call for developing new uniforms.
Basketball will be assigned to the Western Grove campus, Saylors said. But to be fair, practice schedules will be rotated between campuses. One week the senior boys may be practicing at St. Joe and the senior girls will be practicing at Western Grove. The players will be transported between the campuses. Basketball games will rotate also. That does take away from having home court advantage, Saylors admitted. Tuesday night you may play at Western Grove and the next home game may be in St. Joe.
Saylors said the consolidation might affect the conference level in which the schools have traditionally competed in over the years. That hasn't happened yet.
The St. Joe Senior Boys last winning record was in 1994. Saylors said he coached the team. “There were a lot more kids and I had a dozen to 15 players on the team.” Enrollment is dropping and it's getting harder to fill rosters.”
The change will not be accepted immediately, Saylors also admits, but he cited that these three schools have made efforts to come together and have pledged to be all for one and one for all.
Saylors also said it is time for school patrons to think about building a new gymnasium in the school district. It would be best to select a central location in the middle of the three schools that are like the points of a triangle.
A storm earlier this spring knocked down the press box and concession stand at the Bruno-Pyatt baseball field. School officials thought they could just put the pieces of it back together again, but state officials said the school district would have to hire an architect and design a new structure meeting facilities standards.
Saylors said he wanted an architect to do more than design a concession stand and will request that the architect also prepare drawings of a proposed gymnasium that could be looked at by the public and create discussion.
