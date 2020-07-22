Families with children who qualify for free or reduced lunches at school should be receiving a letter from the Arkansas Department of Human Services in the upcoming weeks that contains a little extra grocery money.
According to the Arkansas Department of Human Services, the P-SNAP, or Pandemic Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, cards are a one-time payment to assist with food costs during the school closures that occurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This program is also referred to as the P-EBT program.
The payments are expected to automatically go out to families that are in a Community Eligibility Provision, or CEP, school district, meaning all students receive free breakfast and lunches throughout the school year. This eligibility is based on the income levels of families within the district.
If your child is already on SNAP benefits or has been in the last six months the $319 will be automatically loaded onto the family’s EBT cards.
Cards may be used to buy food that can be cooked at home or plants and seeds used to grow food. Cash cannot be obtained from the card.
Once received, cards need be activated by following the instructions enclosed. A card will be distributed for each child in the family in the amount of $319.
Families may contact the Department of Human Services at 1-800-482-8988 or email pebt@dhs.arkansas.gov for more detailed information regarding eligibility.
