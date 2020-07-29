The COVID-19 pandemic has been faulted with the cancellation of three events scheduled for September.
The Patriot Parade had been organized by local chapters of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, Boone County War Memorial Association and Disabled American Veterans.
It was scheduled to take place during the 25th Anniversary Arkansas Hot Air Balloon State Championship set for mid-September. The Bulldogs, an aerial formation flight team, were also to be a part of the parade.
“Due to the current status of the coronavirus pandemic, the Patriot Parade Committee has decided to postpone the Patriot Parade until such time as the pandemic is less a threat to our veterans and community,” Matt Russell, commander of the Boone County DAV, said in a statement. “We will also be cancelling the Bulldog flight demonstration team performance that was scheduled for September 12th.
“We appreciate the opportunity to be part of the Arkansas Balloon Festival and hope in the future we can work together to celebrate our military, veterans and first responders,” Russell concluded.
Mark Hanshaw, rodeo chairman with the Harrison Roundup Club, said the rodeo that was set for the week of the Boone County Fair has also been canceled.
Hanshaw said that move was made out of an abundance of caution during the current pandemic conditions.
He explained that Roundup Club officials felt they could have met state directives for social distancing in large gatherings, but it could have put some people at risk.
He explained that there were cowboys from 19 states and Canada competing in the rodeo last year. That’s a lot of state lines to cross at a time when the coronavirus is surging in various locations.
“We feel like it’s the right thing to do,” Hanshaw told the Daily Times.
But he did say the Roundup Club is looking at hosting a truck pull later in the year, or possibly a demolition derby if the Boone County Fair Board decides not to host one.
