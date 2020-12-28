While the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative effect on most athletic programs in 2020, the Harrison Parks and Recreation Department has been able to keep many of its programs operational, said director Chuck Eddington.
Eddington talked about the status of the restroom being built near the new all-inclusive Rotary Wonder Willa Park. Weather has caused a delay in construction, but Eddington said the building should be completed by mid-January.
He also talked about the Movies by the Creek scheduled to begin Friday night, Dec. 18. It was billed as a Christmas double feature of “Elf” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” The event will be limited to the first 100 vehicles. The free outdoor movie event is sponsored by the city of Harrison, Explore Harrison, First Community Bank and 102.9 the Z.
The pandemic struck locally last March, Eddington said. After a brief shut-down the department was able to reach over 1,000 children through its various programs. He added that over 300 adults were able to participate in other programs the department was able to offer while keeping within health department restrictions. “We feel we accomplished a lot,” he said.
More importantly, the department appreciates the over 170 businesses who sponsored teams, advertised and otherwise supported the program that could not have been offered otherwise, Eddington emphasized.
He also took the time to thank the mayor, council members and the Parks and Recreation Commission members for the work that was done to transition the parks and recreation program from commission management to city control. He said the transition is going smoothly.
He particularly thanked the off-going council members for their support of the parks program over the years and said he is looking forward to working with new council members in 2021.
