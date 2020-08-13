Harrison City Council committees meet Thursday and discussion of making Parks and Recreation a permanent department of the city is on the agenda.
The city has allotted money to the Parks and Recreation Commission for almost 30 years, then the commission operates the system autonomously. However, it hasn’t been uncommon for the commission to request additional funding, especially in later years as Parks’ facilities began to deteriorate with age.
There has never been a sales tax devoted directly to parks.
In November 2019, the city proposed a pair sales taxes in a special election. Revenue would have gone to pay bonded debt for construction of a recreational complex, as well as to help maintain current Parks’ facilities.
Just before the election, the commission proposed making Parks and Recreation a city department. Commissioners said the city would be in a better position to administer funds from the sales taxes, thus making Parks a full-fledged city department made sense.
But voters denied both sales taxes in special election. Then-commission chairman Jerry Maland told the council at the time that the commission and city should remain separate entities.
The council agreed and an ordinance abolishing the commission died for lack of council support.
Other items up for discussion include a mutual aid agreement between city and county law enforcement and a bid waiver for street striping.
Discussion of additional readings of a rental permit ordinance, the business license ordinance and dog defecation ordinance are also on the agenda.
New business includes discussion of an ordinance banning engine brakes, an ordinance to allow bonds to be sold to finance construction of a new City Hall/public safety building and a resolution to promote inclusiveness in the city.
The agenda for the meeting said face masks will be required to enter City Hall and health screening will be done. There will only be seats in the gallery for eight to 10 people to attend in person. Once the safe capacity has been reached, no one else will be allowed in City Hall.
However, the meeting will be livestreamed on Facebook, so people who can’t attend in person will be encouraged to watch online.
The public will be able to comment via Facebook live chat or by calling (870) 741-3644. The city clerk will take your call, so please state your name and topic you wish to address. At the appropriate time the clerk will put you live with the council. If you call and get a busy signal, please try again later, the agenda said.
