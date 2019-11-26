The Harrison Parks and Recreation Commission will still operate as it has in the past.
The city had allotted money to the commission for almost 30 years, then the commission operated the system autonomously. There has never been a sales tax devoted directly to parks.
The city proposed two sales taxes to voters. A temporary tax would have been used to build a community recreational complex and the other would have been a permanent 0.25% to operate the complex and maintain current parks facilities.
Prior to the election, the commission asked to the council to consider dissolving the commission because the city would be in a better position to administer revenue if voters approve the two taxes. Current commissioners as well as three aldermen would have then formed an advisory committee.
The original proposal from the commission was that the dissolution would take place if both taxes were approved. However, the ordinance presented to the council in late October didn’t say that and simply dissolved the commission.
The council had heard the first of three necessary readings of the ordinance to dissolve the commission. Another reading was scheduled for November and the third and final reading at the December council meeting.
Mayor Jerry Jackson said he and commission chairman Jerry Maland had talked about the issue for months.
“The Parks and the city need to be together, but I think under these conditions, I think they need to remain the same,” Jackson told council members. “But, of course, it’s up to you folks.”
The mayor then asked council members if they wanted to take any action on the second reading of the ordinance.
“Do we have a motion?” Jackson asked aldermen.
Alderman Joel Williams suggested to table the reading, but the mayor said the issue would automatically be tabled if there was no motion to read the ordinance.
No such motion came forward, so the commission remained intact.
The council did hear a third reading of an ordinance dealing with clean premises, as well as the second reading of a purchasing ordinance that would allow local businesses preferential treatment in competitive bidding.
