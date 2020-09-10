Harrison City Council committees meet Thursday night and discussion of taking Parks and Recreation in as a city department is on the agenda.
The city has allotted money to the Parks and Recreation Commission for about 30 years, then the commission operates the system autonomously. However, it hasn’t been uncommon for the commission to request additional funding, especially in later years as Parks’ facilities began to deteriorate with age. The city council currently appropriates $500,000 annually to parks and recreation.
Commission chairman Bo Phillips told aldermen in August that the commission has no money in reserve and has just enough money to operate for 18 months.
Unforeseen expenses and the cancellation of money-generating tournaments due to the COVID-19 pandemic have further strained the commission’s financial position.
Alderman Bill Boswell said he was in favor of making Parks and Rec a city department, which would give the mayor and council some control over the department and the property for which the city is technically liable.
Phillips said the commission is open for discussion, but commissioners want to make sure Parks and Rec will be in a more stable financial state.
The council had been prepared in August to consider an ordinance banning engine compression brakes on 18-wheelers after complaints from citizens about the rumbling noise they make.
But during discussion, a caller asked if the city would allow such braking systems if they were muffled. That led to the ordinance being pulled and sent back to the council’s Resource and Policy Committee.
More discussion of an amended business license ordinance is on the agenda, as well as financial statements from the month of July.
The meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday in council chambers on the second floor of City Hall.
The agenda for the meeting said face masks will be required to enter City Hall and health screening will be done. There will only be seats in the gallery for eight to 10 people to attend in person. Once the safe capacity has been reached, no one else will be allowed in City Hall.
However, the meeting will be livestreamed on Facebook, so people who can’t attend in person will be encouraged to watch online.
The public will be able to comment via Facebook live chat or by calling (870) 741-3644. The city clerk will take your call, so please state your name and topic you wish to address. At the appropriate time the clerk will put you live with the council. If you call and get a busy signal, please try again later, the agenda said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.