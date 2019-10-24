If voters approve two sales taxes next month to build a recreational complex, the Harrison Parks and Recreation Commission could likely operate very differently.
The commission met in special session Thursday afternoon and voted to accept a proposal that would reduce the commission to an advisory committee if both sales taxes are approved.
The city is asking voters to approve a 0.75% temporary sales tax to finance bonds to build a $39.9 million rec plex, plus a 0.25% permanent sales tax that would maintain it, as well as other existing parks facilities.
The commission operates the parks system autonomously from city government. The city allots about $530,000 to the commission, but the commission runs the day-to-day operation.
At Thursday afternoon’s meeting, Parks director Chuck Eddington outlines the proposal that will still require city approval.
Eddington said he had researched some other cities who had parks systems that operated as does Harrison, but also were the beneficiaries of similar sales tax proposals.
He said most of those cities converted their commissions into advisory committees with the addition of some city council members.
The proposal would do the same in Harrison, if both taxes pass. The operation of the system, including funding, would fall directly under the city and the parks director would report to the city council and mayor, as well as the advisory committee.
“Which, basically, I feel like I report to everyone right now,” Eddington said.
That committee would still be able to be involved in day-to-day operations, although it would technically require council approval. It would still consist of the seven volunteer members, with the addition of three city council members appointed by the mayor. That would give those aldermen insight when it came time for council approval.
Commission chairman Jerry Maland wasn’t able to attend Thursday’s meeting, but Eddington read a letter from Maland expressing his support for the proposal if the taxes pass. If voters don’t approve, Maland’s opinion was that there was no reason to dissolve the commission in its current form.
Commission vice chairman Dennis King said he has heard from several people asking if the mayor intended to do away with the Parks Commission. He said that has apparently been talked about in the community for some time. He defended the commission’s past work.
“For 29 years, we’ve done a pretty good job on a shoestring budget from the city,” King said.
King went on to say the Parks Department operates on a budget of more than $1 million annually with the city contributing about half. The rest is raised through advertising on signs and the like, including contributions from Consolidated Youth and the North Arkansas Soccer Association. He pointed out that the Brandon Burlsworth Youth Center was built with private funds and given to the city.
“So, I’m not real sure why this all got started from the mayor’s side of it other than he wants you to report to him,” King told Eddington.
Still, he said he understands that if the taxes pass, it will be more revenue and a great deal more responsibility as well, so the proposal made sense.
Eddington said the commission has always done the best it could to maintain facilities, but many people don’t realize that there is no tax dedicated to parks.
The city’s sales tax proposals being separate, there is a chance that one could pass and one could fail. It the 0.75% tax passes, but the 0.25% fails, it would be difficult for the city to maintain the rec plex facility and the city would have to decide what to do.
But if the 0.75% fails and the 0.25% sales tax for maintenance passes, the Parks Department could use that revenue for maintaining existing facilities.
Eddington was asked if the proposal to dissolve the Parks Commission would still be in play in the latter scenario.
Eddington said the proposal that will go to the city for approval would only be valid if both taxes pass. The Parks Commission would have to rethink the move to dissolve if the 0.25% is the only tax that passes.
King said the Parks Department has an entire list of assets that need to be replaced due to age and use. With the 0.25% revenue estimated at about $1.2 million annually, the department could replace assets more quickly.
Eddington said Thursday afternoon that Mayor Jerry Jackson has approved the proposal and it was supposed to be brought before the council that night at the regular monthly council meeting.
Commissioner Scott Tennyson said the council could likely be more receptive to the proposal if the commission supported it. He also said the city would probably be in a better position to manage the larger budget if both sales tax passes.
With commissioners Neal Mitchell, Casey Patrick, King and Tennyson present in the room, and Stephanie Mallet and Bo Phillips attending by phone conference call, the commission voted unanimously to agree to the proposal.
