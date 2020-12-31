The Harrison Parks and Recreation Commission met for the last time Monday and talked about how commissioners will transition into their new roles on the Parks Advisory Committee.
The Harrison City Council has allotted money to the commission over the years, then the commission operated the system autonomously.
With finances becoming more uncertain and the need for updates to facilities, the commission approached the city council about taking over the parks system.
The city council recently voted to absorb the system under the city’s umbrella as a full-fledged city department. Parks director Chuck Eddington will become the department head and the commission will become an advisory committee.
Commission Chairman Bo Phillips said he had been talking with potential new members for what will become the advisory committee and the late afternoon meeting time was a problem for some of them.
He said that because the city will be handling the financial aspect of the department, committee members won’t have to approve financial statements.
“It should be a more streamlined meeting format,” Phillips said.
So, Phillips suggested that the committee meet over lunch instead.
Eddington said the committee will be competing for space with civic clubs who have lunchtime meetings. So, he said the ideal time would be the Tuesday prior to the full Harrison City Council meeting, which is normally the fourth Thursday of each month.
Mayor Jerry Jackson and Eddington were each charged with a committee appointment from at large in the community. He said those nominees are Alex Hatch and Harrison School head soccer coach and athletic director Chris Pratt.
Jackson said both potential nominees fit the criteria for which he and Eddington were searching.
“We’re pretty excited about those two guys,” the mayor said.
Phillips said Pratt will be a big help in integrating a school-based league into the system.
The league is planned to be baseball for grades 3-9 and grades 3-12 in softball. The upper grades are already covered in baseball with the American Legion program.
He said the department tried the school league for grades 5 and 6 in basketball. They had four teams in the regular rec league, but it grew to almost 40 teams in two years with the addition of the school players.
Eddington said he will meet with area school superintendents to determine how many schools want to be involved.
Phillips also said Hatch is already heavily involved in current sports programs and will be a welcomed addition to the committee.
Jackson said he would recommend those two nominees to the city council and he was confident that council members would approve them.
Eddington said the department is also installing new electrical meter boxes at the Sports Complex and the Soccer Complex. They will be installed flush with the ground to keep them from being damaged.
Parks superintendent Jerry Farmer said the boxes at the Soccer Complex are all replaced. He hopes to have the final 20 or so boxes at the Sports Complex installed before teams begin practicing and playing in March.
Jackson thanked commissioners for their dedication to the Parks program over the years and the members who wanted to continue serving as the commission transforms into the advisory committee.
“It’s not going to be a bed of roses,” Jackson said. “We’re going to have a lot of challenges and still a lot of opportunities.”
